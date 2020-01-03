Athol Daily News – Larsen, who started only perfect World Series games, dies at 90

Loading...

NEW YORK – Don Larsen, the companion pitcher who reached the heights of baseball glory when he pitched a perfect game in 1956 with the New York Yankees for the only flip in the history of World Series, died Wednesday evening. He was 90 years old.

He died of esophageal cancer while in a hospice in Hayden, Idaho, said Larsen's agent Andrew Levy.

In a Christmas Day post on social media, his son Scott Larsen said his father was diagnosed with cancer shortly after his annual trip to St. Louis in August for the St. Louis Browns Historical Society. He had recently completed radiation therapy.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement on Thursday that Larsen's perfect game "has been unique for 63 years and it continues."

"As part of a team of many stars, Don illustrated that anyone can write history – even perfection – on the biggest stage in our sport," said Manfred.

Larsen was the least likely character to achieve what so many Hall of Fame members couldn't achieve in the Fall Classic. He was 81-91 for life, never won more than 11 games in a season and finished 3-21 unsightly with Baltimore in 1954, the year before he not be transferred to the Yankees as part of an exchange of 18 players.

In the 1956 World Series, won in seven games by the Yankees, he was eliminated in the second leg of game 2 by the Brooklyn Dodgers and did not think he would have another chance to throw. But when he reached Yankee Stadium on the morning of October 8, he found baseball in his shoe, signaling from manager Casey Stengel that he would start game 5.

"I must admit that I was shocked," wrote Larsen in his autobiography. “I knew I had to do better than last time, keep the game close and give our team a chance to win. Casey was betting on me and I was determined not to drop him this time. "

The Dodgers and Yankees shared the first four games, and Stengel liked the deception of Larsen's no-windup delivery. The manager's instinct was found to be correct. The gangly right-hander drew seven batters, only needed 97 shots to tame the Dodgers and only went three shots on one batter – once – against Pee Wee Reese during the first round.

By winning 2-0, the Yankees themselves had only five hits against Mag Dodgers Sal Sallie, but scored on home run by Mickey Mantle and an RBI single by Hank Bauer.

Larsen, MVP selected from the 1956 series, had two close calls. In the second inning, Jackie Robinson touched down hard ground that was diverted by third goaltender Andy Carey to stop Gil McDougald, who kicked Robinson out. In the fifth inning, Mantle came a long way to the center-left court through Gil Hodges. With two outs in the ninth, batter Dale Mitchell made a third strike, ending the perfect match and sending wide receiver Yogi Berra to jump behind the plate to jump into Larsen's arms.

"When Yogi Berra jumped on me and grabbed the bear's hug, my mind went completely blank," Larsen wrote in his autobiography. "I was under friendly attack … I was dragged into the shelter."

Their celebration remains one of the happiest images in baseball.

"Don's perfect play is a defining moment for our franchise, wrapping up a successful era for the Yankees and ranking among the greatest performances in a single game in Major League Baseball history," said the Yankees in a statement. "The absolute joy that is reflected in his embrace with Yogi Berra after the end of the game will forever keep a secure place in the Yankees tradition. It was the pinnacle of baseball success and a reminder of the incredible and unforgettable things that can take place on a baseball field. "

Born on August 7, 1929 in Michigan City, Indiana, Larsen moved with his family to San Diego, where he went to Point Loma High School, the alma mater of another perfect Yankee thrower, David Wells. Larsen played basketball and baseball and was signed by the St. Louis Browns for a bonus of $ 500 and $ 150 a month.

After two minor league seasons, Larsen injured his arm and spent two years in the military. He was promoted to the Browns in 1953 and moved with the team to Baltimore the following year. He struggled to get through his 3-21 season, but two of the victories were against the Yankees, who insisted he be included in the trade which also brought pitching star Bob Turley to New York. .

Larsen started 1955 with the Yankees' farming team in Denver, where he went 9-1 and developed non-clearance delivery. Promoted to the majors in the middle of the season, he finished 9-2 for New York. Larsen went 11-5 the following season and enjoyed the party atmosphere that came while playing for the Yankees, often running with Mantle, Billy Martin and Whitey Ford in their night rounds of the city. The day before his perfect match, he was out in town, believing that he was not in Stengel's plans for the next day.

Larsen has launched three more World Series. He won game 2 in 1957 against Hank Aaron and the Milwaukee Braves, but lost the deciding game 7. He shutout the Braves 4-0 on six hits in game 3 of the 1958 series when New York beat Milwaukee in seven games, and was back in the Bronx with the San Francisco Giants for the 1962 Fall Classic.

Pitching against the Yankees on October 8, the sixth anniversary of his perfect match, he won relief at the Yankee Stadium. After the 1959 season, he was traded to Kansas City as part of an agreement that brought Roger Maris to New York. With the A's, he went 1-10 in 1960, a reminder of his appalling season with the Orioles. He was sent back to the miners where he became a relief pitcher then joined the Giants, the Chicago White Sox, Houston, Baltimore and the Chicago Cubs.

Larsen retired in 1967 with a record 81-91 in 14 major league seasons. Later, he worked as a liquor salesman and manager of a paper company and regularly attended the annual Yankees Alumni Day celebrations.

When David Cone pitched a perfect game for the Yankees in the 1999 season, Larsen was there after throwing the first ceremonial throw.

No other pitcher had a perfect playoff game, but in 2010 the Phillies Roy Halladay pitched a no-hitting game against the Cincinnati Reds in the National League division playoffs.

"They can never beat my record," said Larsen. "The best they can do is make the connection. October 8, 1956, was a mystical journey through the imaginary country. Sometimes I still wonder if everything really happened. "

Late Wednesday evening, Cone tweeted “RIP my friend” with a photo of himself, Wells and Larsen together on the pitch at Yankee Stadium.

Besides his son, Larsen is survived by his wife of 62 years, Corrine; daughter-in-law Nancy; and the grandsons Justin and Cody.

Funeral arrangements were pending.