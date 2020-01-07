Athol Daily News - Land conservation gifts start the new decade

Loading...

WARWICK / ROYALSTON – Land conservation is one of the most important ways to mitigate the effects of climate change on wildlife. Land owners in the North Quabbin region are facing this challenge.

Given the bad news about the climate and the decline in bird populations, the Mount Grace Land Conservation Trust can celebrate two recent victories, including more wildlife sanctuaries, wheelchair access to the Eagle Reserve Conservation Area in Royalston, and fundraisers to protect the Sunset View Farm in Winchendon a Mount Grace press release.

Danny Hillis and Taylor Milsal recently donated a protection cap on more than 167 acres in Winchendon and Rindge, N.H., with the aim of keeping their property “forever wild”. Interstate ownership includes the entire Robbins Pond, forests, wetlands and fields.

“Mount Grace drafted a conservation plan for our property, with designated areas for vital revitalization and agriculture,” said Milsal. “Now we can start the new year with the joyful certainty that this unique property will be enjoyed for future generations as it should be.”

Mount Grace founded the Arthur Iversen Conservation Area in Warwick about 30 years ago after receiving a property gift. This area grew to 565 acres after Mount Grace Board member Laurence Fitzmaurice donated Mount Grace’s 49 acre property, completely surrounded by the existing nature reserve, to Earle Acres. The Arthur Iversen Conservation Area reflects Mount Grace’s belief in the importance of balance and the strength of a diversity approach to conservation ethics for both managed forests and wild areas.

“Climate change is a real threat to our community and way of life,” said Emma Ellsworth, deputy director of Mount Grace. “These two landowners recognized their personal ability to bring about real change by working with Mount Grace and protecting their land for the benefit of all.”

Only this year, the foundation opened its second wheelchair accessible path in the Eagle Reserve Conservation Area in Royalston – the David H. Small Community Nature Trail. The wetland is home to many endangered species, including bald eagles, beak divers and ebony swamp dragonflies.

“We strive to ensure that everyone in our region, from families with young children in strollers to people using a wheelchair or walking stick, can experience the rich wildlife on this beautiful property,” said KimLynn Nguyen, stewardship manager at Mount Grace ,

Also in 2019, Mount Grace launched a fundraiser to protect Chuck and Livvy Tarleton’s Sunset View Farm in Winchendon to ensure the roadside farm and fields are still active. More than 200 donors participated in the campaign, taking part in house parties, baking sales and other events.

“Unlike many other places, this region still has opportunities to protect large intact forests, family farms, clean, cold water, and a rural lifestyle,” said Leigh Youngblood, executive director of Mount Grace. “I encourage everyone who is interested in joining this vital effort to help us achieve our $ 150,000 donation goal.”

Interested parties can donate online at mountgrace.org/donate-now or by check to the Mount Grace Land Conservation Trust [1461 Old Keene Road, Athol, MA 01331]

