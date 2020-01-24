Athol Daily News - Kyrgios barks and mocks his way to the third round of the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia – Loves him or hates him – and makes no mistake, there is plenty in every camp – Nick Kyrgios never lets a boring moment when he’s on a tennis court, whether it’s picking shots, show maneuvers, swinging wings or barking Entourage or taunt of another player who is not even involved in the game.

All of this happened during his eventful 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 win over Gilles Simon in the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday evening.

This included a moment when Kyrgios – currently on ATP’s six-month trial because of accusing tennis players – was making fun of the man he could meet in round four, Rafael Nadal. After warning Kyrgios that it had taken him more than 25 seconds to serve, he mimicked Nadal fidgeting at a point as if to remind the umpire that there are people who waste immense time.

When a reporter asked Nadal about Kyrgio’s imitation of the 19-time master, the Spaniard replied, “I really don’t care. I’m here to play tennis.”

The only boring part of the process came during the interview at the stadium when later rounds were pointed out and Kyrgios, the 23rd Australian, told the crowd at the Melbourne Arena: “I don’t think any further … I’m taking it at the moment just one game at a time. “

Zzzzzzzz.

After Kyrgios had wrapped up, the No. 1 seeded Nadal was still in the early stages of a 6: 3, 7: 6 (4), 6: 1 win against Federico Delbonis in the Rod Laver Arena.

These results were the most intriguing on the fourth day of the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, especially given the dislike that Kyrgios and Nadal had against one another, which was one of Wimbledon’s highlights in 2019.

Never too early to think about a second-week meeting in Melbourne in the second week with the popular Nadal facing the Kyrgios, who are supported from home.

For this to happen, Kyrgios must first defeat 16-year-old Russian Karen Khachanov on Saturday if Nadal plays 27-year-old Pablo Carreno Busta in a purely Spanish match.

A violent storm was blowing all over the city, turning the Yarra River brown and leaving traces of red dust in the blue squares on Thursday. The play areas required a power wash, which delayed the start of the action on some outdoor courts by more than four hours.

Among the notable winners were the runners-up of the US Open, Daniil Medvedev, who had taken a medical break in the second set of his victory 7: 5, 6: 1, 6: 3 against the Spanish qualifier Pedro Martinez, and two other Dominic Thiem (French Open Finalist), Alexander Zverev (No. 7), Gael Monfils (No. 10) and a trio of women who are number 1 and have Grand Slam titles: Simona Halep, Angelique Kerber and Garbiñe Muguruza.

Nothing has captivated a crowd like Kyrgios against Simon, a 35-year-old Frenchman in 61st place.

Not all for good reasons.

Yes, Kyrgios delighted fans with his thighs and booming serves – with 28 aces, including one at 136 miles an hour, to end the match.

He was probably also making her nervous about the fact that he appeared to have given away the third set completely after twice collecting a single point from the serve for the win and having the chance of a break while already leading 4-2. Kyrgios dropped the last four games of this set and was no longer patient in exchanging baseline values ​​that could even build a head start.

There were also consecutive double mistakes that allowed Simon to score 4 on his first break.

It was part of a stretch where Kyrgios deviated from the course for quite a while. The talented 24-year-old made a total of 10 casual mistakes in the first two sets and 30 in the next two sets.

During the switch before the fourth set, Kyrgios expressed his displeasure at the kind of support he received from his group in the audience – which included former No. 1 Lleyton Hewitt – and snorted sarcastically: “So creative. So creative. So creative. Out of all the things you could say, “Stay hard.” Thanks man. Thank you very much. “Stay strong.” I get that. Every stop: “Stay hard”. Wow. Impressive. Impressive.”

Kyrgios later described himself with a vulgar name for this reaction and said he apologized to his entourage in the locker room.

“They didn’t deserve that. They do a lot for me, on and off the pitch,” he said. “No, I can’t accept that. Nothing to do with them. “

At some point he returned in the right direction, earning breakpoints at 5-All with the help of an unnecessary backhand jump that seemed to get out of control and somehow landed on the baseline. Kyrgios got this key break with a forehand winner to lead 6-5, then stretched his arm out to the crowd.

He served it with a trio of aces and added to his promise of $ 200 per ace this month – there have been 111 singles, or $ 22,200 so far – to aid relief efforts for the forest fires burning in his country.

Then he turned to the stands behind the baseline and let out a roar.

“Could have gone to a dark place and I brought it back. Somehow I scratched the win, ”said Kyrgios later. “Mature? I don’t know. I’m just glad I won.”