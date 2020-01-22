Athol Daily News - Krejci aims to support Bruins in a 3-2 win over Vegas

Published: 1/21/2020 10:18:42 PM

BOSTON – David Krejci scored 7:42 to win the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Tuesday night against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Jake DeBrusk had a tie goal for Boston at the start of the third round, and Krejci also helped Jeremy Lauzon’s first goal of the season. Jaroslav Halak stopped 27 shots when Boston entered the All Star break after a 1-2 win.

Mark Stone scored 1:24 in the game for Vegas and Nicolas Hague added his first career goal. Nate Schmidt had two templates for the Golden Knights, which fell to 1-1 under new coach Peter DeBoer. Marc-Andre Fleury scored 34 parades.

The Bruins followed 1-0 and 2-1, but DeBrusk combined it with a 4:26 shot after a Halak slick pass to the third. Krejci hit after his shot from Brandon Carlo on his own rebound.

Krejci returned after missing two games with an upper body injury.

The Hague scored a pass from Schmidt for a power play goal of 10:59 in the second half to bring the Golden Knights 2-1 in the lead.

Lauzon, recalled earlier that day by Providence of the AHL, shot his strike to Fleury 11:40 in the first half and scored 1-0.

REMARKS

Lauzon has two career goals and both competed against the Golden Knights. … Tuesday was the last game before the All-Star break for both teams that followed bye bye weeks and didn’t play again until January 31st. … Vegas LW Tomas Nosek played in his 200th career game. … Bruins D Matt Grzelcyk went about a nine minute lead and held his left arm after bumping into the Bruins’ net with Cody Eakin. He has not returned.

NEXT

Bruins: Visit Winnipeg on January 31st.