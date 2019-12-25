Athol Daily News – Keeping the score: five less and one for Galenski

Loading...

Today Southie and tomorrow the world for Lauren Galenski, who has completed five of the six races that make up the Abbott World Marathon Majors. To get the proverbial brass ring, she has to fly 2 hours to Tokyo and pass in front of the Meguro river where the cherry blossoms will bloom.

The 37-year-old South Deerfield native lives in south Boston and works for State Street Corporation. When she doesn't crunch the numbers, she hammers the sidewalk around Castle Island and along the Charles River. "Ten years ago, a friend asked me if I wanted to run the New York marathon. "It's a lottery," she told me. "I am sure we will not enter." But we did it, and that's how I caught the bug. "

According to its website, 6,401 runners completed the six-race circuit sponsored by Abbott Laboratories, an billion-dollar health care company based in Illinois. "After my first Boston, I thought, I'm halfway there," said Galenski. "Complete the six, you become the world marathon champion."

The races were an opportunity to see the biggest cities in the world up close with its Nikes. “London, we started on the outskirts and entered the city. We ran over Tower Bridge and finished in front of Buckingham Palace. Berlin, it has rained the last 20 miles and the finish was 150 meters past the Brandenburg Gate. Chicago is basically a big loop where the White Sox play and New York starts on Staten Island and crosses the five boroughs. "

In April she ran London and in September it was Berlin, but doing both in the same year was completely by accident. "Three days after I entered the Berlin race, my connection took me to London, so I went with Matt and Haley Tierney and Sarah Kenney and we toured the city. My parents accompanied me to Berlin and then we went to Poland. Berlin was my personal best – 8:05 minutes. "

Before heading to Tokyo, she wants to recover and rebuild her bank account. "Probably not before 2021. I tore my labrum three years ago. It is a common injury. The doctor at the general mass gave me a cortisone shot. It worked, but I don't want to push it. "

In June, she will return to Franklin County to participate in the 40th annual Lake Wyola Road race. "My parents have a house by the lake, so I manage it every year."

Ed and Charlene Galenski will probably prefer to watch from their veranda and not the Far East.

This off-season looks as intriguing as it did in 2007 when the Mitchell report exposed 89 players for using steroids. This time, the Astros are in the crosshairs after the Athletic announced that it had used a field camera to slide the panels during their 2017 championship season.

"It's the worst feeling in the world, stepping on this mound and having an idea that the batter knows what is going on," national pitch coach Paul Menhart told the Washington columnist Post, Barry Svrluga. "It's annoying. You feel helpless. You lose your focus and your confidence."

Red Sox manager Alex Cora and Mets skipper Carlos Beltran could suffer collateral damage as part of this 2017 team, but it's mostly Houston, according to Astros Beat Writer Brian McTaggart on Sirius-XM: “There have always been whispers about the Astros. There are a lot of people who don't like them. They got rid of a lot of scouts. They do things in a way that is not popular. I have seen people compare this to the Chicago Black Sox scandal. "

Hawk Harrelson was the guest on the weekly satellite radio show of Ed Randall and Rico Petrocelli, "Remember When".

Harrelson will be inducted into the Hall of Fame next summer and will receive the Ford Frick Award for Broadcasting Excellence.

He had an interesting life. He was kicked out of Oakland by the owner of Eccentric A, Charlie Finley, and ended up in Boston during the 1967 "Impossible Dream" season. Four years later, he attempted to qualify for the PGA Tour, and when it didn't work, he ended up in the broadcast booth for 33 years with the Chicago White Sox.

"My temper cost me my golfing career," said Harrelson, remembering the day he broke each club in his bag after smashing it against a tree. "I completely smothered it. I was drinking and fighting and if you do too much, you will die. "

Harrelson, 78, lives on the 17th hole at Bay Hill in Orlando, but arthritis has limited his ability to play golf. "The retreat is overrated," said Hawk. "All I do is sit on the couch all day and watch 'Walker, Texas Ranger'."

Citing inadequate facilities and the cost of subsidies, the MLB wishes to either terminate or terminate its affiliation with 42 agricultural teams. In New England, the Lowell Spinners seem to be the most threatened. The Spinners had an average of 3,051 fans last season, 90th out of 160 minor league teams according to ballparkdigest.com.

The Las Vegas Aviators were the best draw (9,299), followed by the Columbus Clippers (8,684) and Nashville Sounds (8,631).

The Hartford Yard Goats dominated the six-state region (6,193), followed by the Portland Sea Dogs (5,677), Pawtucket Red Sox (5,254) and New Hampshire Fisher Cats (4,716).

BASEBALL NOTES: Adios Rick Porcello, who was 22-4 and won the Cy Young Award in 2016, but was otherwise 51-51 in Red Sox uniform. Porcello rejected an $ 11 million offer from Toronto to sign with the Mets for $ 10 million. His first victory for them will be his 150th career. … Bat Babe Ruth used to hit his 500th homerun was sold at auction for more than a million dollars. According to the Baltimore Sun, Ruth autographed the bat and gave it to her friend Jim Rice, who was mayor of Suffern, NY … The Yankees signing Gerrit Cole to put them back on the bump the Red Sox's brass went west to sign Curt Schilling away from Arizona. … The Rays send two-way player Brendan McKay to the miners for more bats. McKay pitched in 13 games last season, but only had 10 batters, including a home hit against Red Sox pitcher Trevor Kelley on September 22 (baseball-reference.com). … The Yankees released first base player Greg Bird and Luke Voit just underwent surgery for a hernia, which means the Bombers could sign Mitch Moreland for insurance and as a defensive end of the game. … “Baseball: a Ken Burns movie” is filled with nuggets like the description of the late John Chancellor of front office director Larry MacPhail, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1998. “Larry MacPhail was a great promoter and a man impossible, ”said the chancellor. "Belligerent … unstable … alcoholic. "Without a drink, it was brilliant," recalls a sports writer. “With one, he was a genius. With two, he was crazy. And it rarely stopped at one. "" …. The Rays have won 96 games with the lowest payroll in baseball. Their latest acquisition is Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, a 28-year-old hitter who has hit 330 home runs in 10 seasons with Yokohama. He will be the Rays' fifth left-hitter with Austin Meadows, Ji-Man Choi, Brandon Lowe and Kevin Kiermaier. … The Worcester Triple-A team will be called WooSox. Children will love it. … Various reports indicate that the Red Sox and the Padres could try to discharge expensive contracts from each other, notably David Price for Wil Myers. Myers was the 2013 rookie of the year for the shelves. They traded him to the Padres where he has underperformed the last four seasons (average of .245, 95 HR).

SQUIBBERS: Former UMass goalkeeper Luwane Pipkins didn't help much on Tuesday in Providence College's 83-51 loss to Florida at Barclays Center. Pipkins played 15 minutes, made three turnovers and scored five points. He entered game 22 for 22 of the charity band. … The Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has lost eight fumbles this season and 20 in total in 54 games. … Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield appeared at the post-match press conference on Sunday in a white T-shirt. … On the first day of signing, wide receiver E.J. Smith chose Stanford over his father Emmitt's alma mater, the Florida Gators. … WFAN appointed Joe Benigno and Evan Roberts to take over from Mike Francesa in the afternoon. Benigno started broadcasting after winning a one-day sports broadcaster competition. Before that, according to his biography on Wikipedia, Benigno often called the station and called himself "Joe from Saddle River".… Merry Hanukkah and Merry Christmas. The shortest day of the year is behind us. Spring is here.

Chip Ainsworth is an award-winning columnist who has written about sports for four decades in the Pioneer Valley.