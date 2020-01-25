Athol Daily News - Keeping Score: A tip for UMass women

Published: 1/24/2020 9:27:56 PM

Modified: 01/24/2020 9:27:42 PM

Good Morning!

The UMass women’s basketball team is on the map in eleven games after its last winning streak. The minute women will probably never lure 12,000 fans into a game or compete against marquee opponents like Baylor or Tennessee like our neighbors in Storrs, but my grandson Chase and I took on the game against VCU on Wednesday and saw top sport for the price of a chocolate latte.

Coach Tory Verdi and his team are good dressers and behaved well, even though the lead dissolved in the first half in a loss of 61: 48. The black knee bandage over Verdi’s dark trousers did not prevent him from limping over the sideline and quietly sticking to an official who had a crucial recall in the second half.

Sophomore Guard Destiney Philoxy can overtake anyone on the A-10. The 5-foot-7-Queens native played with the same energy (and at the same height) as the former NBA star Spud Webb. At the end of the first half, she was a meter in front of the glass, but the points were not scored after the repetition showed that the ball had left her hand a millisecond late.

Senior captain Hailey Leidel had a break against the Rams, but the Michigan native leads the A-10 in 3-point field goals (51) and free throws (71) and is second in points (318).

A sausage grinder, popcorn, a large coke, a bag of french fries, and a box of Reese’s Pieces cost less than $ 20. The sausage was tender and the popcorn was fresh.

Chase was given a hat and a team towel and his competition ticket was only a number away from winning a training jersey. The PA spokesman and pep band excited the crowd, but kept the decibel level so low that the 604 fans could talk to each other.

We found that women, at least in this game, preferred to play with all their elbows instead of coming down with the ball. “I don’t think they’re as bad as I am,” said eight-year-old Chase.

Tickets at the box office only cost $ 6, which is about half the cost of buying online. Entry is free on Wednesday. Give it a try, it’s a hint at lunchtime and UMass could start another series.

Former quarterback of the Eagles and Falcons, Michael Vick, will become honorary captain at the Pro Bowl in Orlando on Sunday. Vick served a 21-month sentence for participating in a dogfighting ring, and not everyone is willing to forgive.

“He did incredible abuse to these dogs,” said Kathy Bemben, who worked in adoption kennels on both coasts and volunteered. Vick’s outfit was called the Bad Newz Kennel, and below-average actors were tortured and killed. hung up and electrocuted. They trembled at the sight of him.

A few weeks ago, Bemben was on a rescue mission to Eufala, Alabama with her friend Mary Ellen Paciorek to fetch a dog whose days were numbered.

“The small town where the shelter was located had beautiful old mansions,” said Bemben. “The shelter guy did his best in a podunk town and was threatened with confiscating fighting dogs.

“The one I saw made me pee, he was so vicious. They mix pits with Chous (Chow Chows) – Chinese fighting dogs – to get a malicious, relentless fighting dog. They use cats and kittens and small dogs as bait to get the dogs running. There was a little guy in the shelter who had his ear gnawed and his throat widened because he was used as a bait dog. That’s why I hate people giving cats and dogs away. This is what the fighting dog breeders are looking for, and they send a wife and children to pick them up so that no one knows. “

The eight-year-old hound mix they had saved had been used for breeding. “She is a good bitch, calm,” said Bemben. “Mary Ellen keeps her in her house. She calls her Elsa.”

When asked about Vick’s presence in the Pro Bowl, Bemben replied, “This guy doesn’t deserve to be honored anywhere.”

The UMass men’s basketball team has lost their 19th consecutive game on the A-10 road this week and fans are wondering why AD Ryan Bamford quickly extended coach Matt McCall’s contract after his first season. McCall was hired in March 2017 after Bamford’s first choice, Pat Kelsey, closed a $ 4 million five-year deal half an hour before its introductory press conference.

He was a stranger from Chattanooga, and the Minutemen won 13 games with an exhausted squad under his watch. “Instead of taking a risk and having to pay through your nose, sometimes you are a bit too fast with the switch,” said a longtime basketball booster. “Now people started saying to me,” I don’t know if that’s the guy. “

UMass still has a dozen games left, starting at 2:00 p.m. If they go up against Duquesne, they have to start winning or McCall returns to Chattanooga.

The $ 3 million Pegasus World Cup takes place today in Gulfstream Park (5:40 p.m., NBC). Omaha Beach is the prohibitive favorite on the 7-5-acre line in the 12-horse field, followed by Spun to Run (7-2) and Mucho Gusto (9-2).

On the field for the $ 1 million Pegasus Turf Cup is a 12: 1 longshot called Zulu Alpha, the navy slang for closing the hatches.

SPEAKER: Tom Brady to the Raiders is ridiculous. Class acts don’t play in Las Vegas. … The former UMass lineman Jack Driscoll moved to Auburn two years ago and is predicted by cbssports.com as an early choice for the third round. … According to PlayoffStatus.com, the UMass ice hockey team has an 88 percent chance of winning the NCAA tournament, but only a four percent chance of winning the title. … Sources say BC offered Aazaar Abdul-Rahim $ 450,000 to get him away from UMass. Walt Bell strives to find a replacement that can be found in DC-Va.-Md. Region. … Watchstadium.com claims that UMass has the simplest approval requirements for the A-10 and Davidson the toughest. … Reader Doug Stotz tells us that Rutger’s new president Jonathan Holloway is the older brother of former patriot lineman Brian Holloway.

Chip Ainsworth is an award-winning columnist who has written down his observations on sports in Pioneer Valley for four decades.