Athol Daily News - Keep Results: The road is well traveled

The Weather Channel calls I-95 Main Street, the 1,908-mile highway from Maine to Miami, and my first early morning stop was FanDuel at Junction 16W in New Jersey.

The dimly lit sports book was almost empty, and three employees laconically handed out tickets to customers who needed to shave and shower. A football game from London was the only live action, and someone at the bar behind me cheered after his team scored.

“The guy is there for about an hour,” the guy grumbled in front of me and nodded to a weather man with an elbow on the bar reading a long list of bets.

I looked at my own tips and remembered how miserable I felt last year when only one of my teams got a tank. I stepped past the two bettors standing behind me, threw my pimples in the trash and continued the long journey to the tropics.

The street was congested with grandparents who had met their Christmas obligations and golfers who wanted to handle their three-month rental in Florida. South of Baltimore, I turned off I-95 and headed for I-81 in Virginia, giving up the shorter distance for the freedom of an open freeway.

The GPS took me past the football stadiums of James Madison University and Liberty University and on to cities called Hurt and Cure. I drove past rickety general stores and colonial houses and admired the panoramic view of the Shenandoah Valley.

After dark, a message from my friend Liz Spaulding appeared on the screen: “Are you still driving? Write me an SMS if you please stop. «She was worried because I was driving her Honda CR-V.

“Two more hours,” I wrote, and she replied with a thumbs-up emoji.

I stayed at Clark’s Inn, 98 miles from Georgia for one night and made my way to her Tequesta apartment before sunrise. My broker friend Paul White was on my way from Providence and was driving the car train from Northern Virginia to Central Florida. “I wanted to drive through,” he wrote, “but this way I go crazy in my head.”

The train was six hours late, which aggravated his travel worries. “Did they give you some kind of refund?” I asked.

“No, just a few slices of pizza,” he said.

A pleasure in Florida is reading local stories like the Lake Worth woman who called 911 after hearing someone scream, “Let me out! Let me out! Oh! Oh! Ohhh! “It turned out that the perpetrator was the parrot of her neighbor.

Meanwhile, 74-year-old rocker Rod Stewart was arrested at the luxurious Breakers Resort in Palm Beach for beating a security guard who refused to invite him to a New Year’s party.

Yesterday was the launch of the Python Bowl, which was sponsored by Bass Pro Shops. The goal is to exterminate Burmese pythons from the Everglades. Since the start of the hunt three years ago, almost 3,000 have been captured and killed. “A few weeks ago, I saw a raccoon for the first time in such a long time,” the Post’s hunter Mike Kimmel told Kimberly Miller. “I see more fox squirrels and more gray squirrels. They couldn’t survive before when the pythons breathed down their necks.”

During my stay, I met again long-time friends, including Jeff and Jayme Golden, who live in Palm City and are in the early stages of Empty Nest Syndrome. Her son Jayce is enrolled at the University of Central Florida and daughter Jordyn has been admitted to Rollins and is still waiting for the University of Florida.

We had prime rib and turkey for dinner, and Jayme put the leftovers in the fridge when Jayce and his friends returned from the 20-year-olds during school vacation in Fort Lauderdale.

After making a wrong turn in Palm City, I pulled into a library parking lot and saw a strange looking monument that was curved and twisted and mounted horizontally. The construction beam had been salvaged from the World Trade Center, and the panel said, “In honor of the heroes and in memory of the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center.”

“They are auctioning them off to fund the victims fund,” said my friend Dave Beutenmüller, whose son is a lieutenant in the Navy.

The 69-year-old Beutenmüller was operated on his back two years ago. Today he is the second placed freestyle swimmer in his age group in Florida.

After admiring the multi-million dollar yachts called Gator Bait, Dock Holliday and Clamaholic moored behind Carmine’s restaurant, I drove to Jayne Johnson’s apartment on PGA Boulevard. She wanted me to drive her to Sarasota next month to visit her friend who helped shape Reba McEntire’s country music career. “I will tell him that you will write a story about him,” she said.

“No,” I replied. “Don’t tell him that.”

The day before, I had seen Josh Solomon’s article on high-speed commuter trains on the front page of the Stuart News. I texted him and we met in a coffee shop called Blue Door.

He said he had a Trump rally for young Republicans in Miami and was investigating the dodgy dealings of a local electricity broker in the Bahamas.

“Gosh, Josh,” I said, “you could cover the same topic on the green field.” He laughed and said that Roxann Wedegärtner can hardly keep up with the fiery temper of outgoing mayor Bill Martin. “It was fun to report about him. He made great quotes. “

A few nights later, Liz and I had dinner with friends Joe Mitchell and Carol White, who live in western New York. Carol has worked at the Chautauqua Institution and is a lifelong member of the 750-acre resort that attracts over 100,000 visitors each summer.

Joe is an accountant who grew up in Wellesley, attended Stonehill College, and ran eleven marathons – all looking for a Boston qualification. “I needed 3:20 and the next one was 3:30,” he said. “You think I would have found 10 minutes somewhere in those 26 miles – I couldn’t.”

Before I went home, I stopped at the TerMarsch citrus stand in Juno Beach and sent two boxes of iris home, a kind of mandarin orange that was originally grown in Israel, Spain, and South Africa. It peels easily and is juicy and seedless.

“We planted them six years ago,” said branch manager Jimmy Hayes. “This is only our third season, but they are giving Honeybells a run for their money.”

On the Hurricane Grill, I discovered a college student wearing a UMass hockey jersey.

The next morning Liz dropped me off at the airport and I started the stressful process of going through TSA security. “What is it?” Asked the agent. “It triggered the alarm.”

I pulled a Rice Krispies out of my pocket and his partner smiled. “Oooh,” she called out. “Can I have it?”

On the flight to Hartford, I read Paul Cerabino’s column in the Palm Beach Post, a verbose memo to hotel security regarding current photos of aging rock stars. In the end, Cerabino made fun of himself or both of us: “We also include current photos of long-time newspaper columnists who use notoriously wanted photos to make them appear younger, and those who tend to be more ardent write them longer. “

That’s why I always turn around when I see and run the recorder photographer Paul Franz.

Chip Ainsworth is an award-winning columnist who has written down his observations on sports in Pioneer Valley for four decades.