Athol Daily News – Junior Johnson "Last American Hero" Dies at 88

Loading...

Posted: 12/20/2019 8:34:04 PM

Modified: 12/20/2019 8:33:51 PM

Robert Glenn "Junior" Johnson, the telescope racer who became a NASCAR pilot described as "The Last American Hero" by author Tom Wolfe in a 1965 article for Esquire, died Friday. He was 88 years old.

NASCAR has announced the death of Johnson, winner of 50 races as a driver and 132 as an owner. He was a member of the inaugural class inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2010.

"From his beginnings in the moonlight hunt to the end of his life, Junior fully embodied the NASCAR spirit," NASCAR President Jim France said in a statement. "It was the first NASCAR Hall of Fame, a nod to an extraordinary career as a driver and team owner. Between his track record and his introduction of (sponsor) Winston into the sport, few have contributed to the success of NASCAR as a Junior.

"The entire NASCAR family is saddened by the loss of a true giant in our sport, and we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Junior at this difficult time."

From North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, Johnson was named one of the greatest NASCAR drivers in 1998 after a 14-year career that ended in 1966 and included a victory in the Daytona 500 from 1960. He perfected his driving skills by throwing the moon across the hills of North Carolina, a crime for which he received a federal conviction in 1956 and a full presidential pardon in 1986 from President Ronald Reagan.

His was first captured by Wolfe in 1965 and later in a 1973 film adaptation with Jeff Bridges.

As the car owner for drivers who included Darrell Waltrip, Cale Yarborough, Bill Elliott and Terry Labonte, Johnson has won six cup championships. His last victory as owner was the 1994 Southern 500 with Elliott.

Waltrip said he grew up dreaming only of meeting Johnson one day, but he got over that by driving for his hero.

"He became my boss and made me a champion, I loved this man, God Bless Jr and his family. You were the tallest! Waltrip said on Twitter.

Johnson is also credited with bringing the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company to NASCAR, which then led Winston to sponsor his first series from 1971 to 2003.

“The last American hero has left and therefore leaves a huge gap in NASCAR racing. Junior Johnson was one of the great figures in American sports and one of the best racers and car owners of all time. His sleigh and mountain tricks were legendary, "said former race promoter Humpy Wheeler. "He will become one of the best sellers of race tickets."

Johnson is credited with the editorial staff's discovery – using the wake of the car ahead of you on the track to follow or scold the past. Using this maneuver, he won the Daytona 500 of 1960, overtaking several cars that were about 10 mph.

As a young man, Johnson has built a reputation as a glasses maker capable of breaking the law on mountain roads like no other. He is known for inventing the Bootleg Turn, a maneuver that turns the car in a quick 180 degree turn and accelerates it in the opposite direction.

Johnson started driving at the age of 8, long before he got a license.

"I didn't need it anyway," he often said, laughing. "They weren't going to catch me."

At 24, Johnson turned this racing talent and became a NASCAR superstar in the 1950s and 1960s. He left the sport in 1996 to focus on his other activities, including a line of fried pork skins and country ham.

"I had pretty much done everything I wanted to do in racing," said Johnson in an interview with the Associated Press before driving the race car for the 2008 Daytona 500, the 50th edition of this test. "Sometimes I don't feel good in the garage, but I was no longer enthusiastic about running."

Johnson was never caught on the roads during his moon days, but he was arrested by federal authorities in 1956 when he was caught working in his father's still. He was sentenced to 20 months but was released after 11 months in federal prison in Chillicothe, Ohio.

Although a Democrat since always, Johnson was pardoned by Reagan. In his later years, Johnson often said that the forgiveness of December 1986 was "the greatest thing in my life."

Johnson is survived by his wife Lisa, daughter Meredith and son Robert Glenn Johnson III.