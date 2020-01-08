Athol Daily News - Judge ponders whether to reject Wendell Forest's suit

Loading...

GREENFIELD – There are many reasons why the Wendell State Forest Alliance “wanted our day in court,” they told Judge Mark Mason on Tuesday in Franklin County Superior Court.

Citing concerns about climate change, endangered species, and the recreational value of forests, the 29 co-plaintiffs are suing the State Department for Nature Conservation and Recreation (DCR), which accuses deforestation of 100-year-old oak trees on an 80-hectare site Wendell State Forest broke numerous state laws and regulations in the summer.

They spoke out on Tuesday against an application by Attorney General Kendra Kinscherf to dismiss the case. In the end, Mason listened to both sides and said that he would decide on the application in 60 to 90 days and describe the topic as “complex”.

After the hearing, chief plaintiff and retired regional health official Glen Ayers was optimistic and said he was pleased that the judge listened carefully to the group’s arguments.

“He heard us. He was careful. He didn’t sleep up there, “said Ayers.” Yes, it’s about Wendell, but it’s about so much more. ”

The Wendell State Forest Alliance is not represented by a lawyer, and the group does not ask for money in the lawsuit. Rather, they told Mason that they would like the DCR to explain or acknowledge the wrongdoing so that a similar project would not be carried out in other forests.

“We are just a group of concerned citizens. We have no money for a lawyer. The only thing we have is the integrity with which we stand, as well as our mind and body,” said Alliance member James Thornley.

The group’s protests began in autumn 2018 when the group, now called the Wendell State Forest Alliance, held signs along Route 2 to protest the planned logging project. The following year, demonstrators held rallies in the forest, distributed petitions, and sent letters to the governor. When logging started in the summer, demonstrators attempted to physically stop the project by standing in the way of lumberjacks or equipment and even chaining themselves to trees, resulting in over 30 arrests.

They filed a lawsuit against the state in August demanding an “injunction” to stop the project – an application that was rejected.

Kinscherf said on Tuesday that the “entire complaint” against DCR should be dismissed, noting that deforestation was completed in September.

“The campaign, the selective felling of trees in the Wendell State Forest, is complete, so their claims are now controversial,” she said.

Kinscherf said the state accepts several of the protesters’ claims – there are rare Jefferson salamanders in the forest, and climate change is a problem.

However, she argued that DCR had not violated any laws in implementing the project as an established manager of public forests. She said only a small package of the more than 8,000 acre forest had been cut down during the project.

Kinscherf had previously argued that the logging project was carried out to improve forest health by removing diseased trees. DCR Commissioner Leo Roy said in a meeting with the Wendell Selectboard that the project is best suited to tackling climate change in the long term by maintaining a diverse forest of healthy trees that continuously bind carbon from the atmosphere.

The Wendell State Forest Alliance disagrees and told the court that the forest should remain untouched in order to capture most of the carbon in the midst of a “climate crisis”.

“We face a serious and growing threat,” said alliance member Bill Stubblefield. “If we have a chance, we will prove these claims through the discovery process and the introduction of experts.”

Another member, Priscilla Lynch, said the case could go to court to prove the damage done to the forest’s recreational value.

“This forest was important to people, it was important to people, and the damage done to this forest is endless damage,” she said. “The DCR are the managers of the forest. You are not the owner of the forest. We are the owners of the forest. ”

Gia Neswald, a member of the alliance, questioned the logging procedures. She said DCR projects can be appealed, but the DCR itself is the agency that decides on the appeal, a procedural “absurdity,” she said. She also said that although the DCR claims to allow public contributions, there is “absolutely no evidence” that the “material” comments that the group submitted to the DCR were even taken into account.

Mary Thomas, a member of the Wendell Conservation Commission, said the lawsuit should continue because it violates state laws to protect endangered species. She said the DCR reduced its established buffer zone from 1,000 feet of Jefferson Salamander spring pools to 50 feet for the project.

Ayers brought up the case law specifying such logging projects. This can only happen if it is essential for the “quiet use of the facilities” by the population.

He said he was encouraged that the judge would need at least 60 days to decide how to govern.

You can reach David McLellan at dmclellan@recorder.com or 413-772-0261, ext. 268.