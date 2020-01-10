Athol Daily News - Joe Judge, who is old-fashioned at 38, wants Blue Collar Giants

Loading...

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Joe Judge intends to return old-fashioned Blue Collar Football to the struggling New York Giants.

Less than three minutes after he was introduced as head coach of the Giants, the relatively unknown 38-year-old student of two football greats set out to answer the question of who this young man is who takes over a franchise that did the playoffs once since the 2011 season.

“What I mean is an old-fashioned physical mentality,” said the judge on Thursday. “We will launch a product that this city and region is proud of because this team will represent this area. We’ll play quickly. We’ll play downhill. We’ll be aggressive. We’ll punch you in the nose for 60 minutes and play every game with a relentless, competitive stance. “

The team did not publish any contract terms for Judge, but it was certainly not close to the $ 62 million seven-year deal the Carolina Panthers had signed with Matt Rhule on Tuesday. The former Giants assistant had been classified as the front runner for the Giants job.

Richter declined to answer a question as to whether he was the Giants’ second choice and insisted that his only focus was to take the opportunity he was given. He said his team would be fundamentally solid and prepared. He said he would take care of his players and asked them to give everything they had.

If that sounds like Patriots trainer Bill Belichick and Alabama trainer Nick Saban say it is not surprising. The judge worked for both men and won two national titles with Saban and The Crimson Tide and three with Belichick and The Pats.

The judge said Saban had taught him not only how to tell everyone what to do, but what it should look like, what they would do to get there, and why it matters. Belichick made it clear to him that he had to be flexible with his staff and ensure that it played out his strengths.

Judge spoke for about 20 minutes about his goals for a team that has won twelve games in the past three seasons, including nine under Pat Shurmur in the last two.

Shurmur was fired Monday a week ago. It took the Giants eight days and five interviews to find a successor.

The two co-owners, John Mara and Steve Tisch, who have lost credibility due to their recent appointments with Ben McAdoo and Shurmur, described Judge as detailed, passionate, disciplined, someone with an insatiable appetite for learning, a great communicator, a student and a teacher.

Richter plans to take the time to put together a staff and says he wants teachers. He wants his players to take a team-based approach.

Mara said he went to the interview with Judge on Monday and didn’t expect that much because he didn’t know much about him. Halfway through the meeting, he felt that the Giants had their next coach.

The Giants had scheduled an interview with Rhule on Tuesday. The team was going to meet the deadline, but Rhules Agent called to say that his customer had a contract with the Panthers.

The Giants thought the deal was too long and Mara was happy about Judge.

“There are always risks when you hire a coach who has never been a head coach. I’m just curious to see what he brings to the table. He has a certain balance and presence. “

Tisch spoke to Judge on Tuesday, the day after his first meeting with Mara, general manager Dave Gettleman, and deputy general manager Kevin Abrams.

“We have the right man at the right time at the right time,” said Tisch.

The judge refused to discuss his offensive or defense plans. He also didn’t want to talk about his players until he studied them.

“We will do everything our personnel can against a given opponent, 3-4, 4-3, man, zone,” said the judge. “We will look for the best way and that could change from week to week. We want to strengthen the versatility of our players and multiples on all sides of the ball. “

Gettleman said Judge rates college talent very well. Someone who gets the players to make the jump to the NFL quickly.

While the Giants have two budding stars in quarterback Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley run back, they need help in various positions, especially linebackers, in the offensive line and a pass rushing lineman.