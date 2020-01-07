Athol Daily News - Ish Smith's 27 points help Wizards beat the No-Kemba Celts 99-94

Loading...

Published on: Jan 7th 2020, 12:13:15 am

Changed: 07.01.2020 00:12:44 h

WASHINGTON – The Boston Celtics missed Kemba Walker and, as the youngest NBA contender, surprisingly prevailed against one of the worst teams in the league. They lost 99-94 to the Washington Wizards, who scored 27 points from Ish Smith on Monday night for an exhausted lineup.

Walker missed his third consecutive game against the flu, and while the Celtics won the previous two games – against Atlanta and Chicago – they couldn’t overcome bad shooting, a slow start, and a whole lot of Smith.

After a game with 32 points as a reserve, Smith came off the bench again and led the wizards. The 31-year-old even heard “MVP!” – Chants when he went foul line 1 against 2 in the fourth quarter when he scored 14 of his points, including 10 for the wizards in a 5v2 game. 5 shooting range.

This allowed Washington to regain a lead after a 11-point lead had dropped to zero at half-time when Jaylen Brown’s 3-point lead scored 80 points 8 minutes before the end.

However, that was a rare bright spot for Brown and Boston. He scored 23 points but shot 7 for 22, Marcus Smart was 3 for 14, Jayson Tatum was 8 for 20 and Gordon Hayward was 4 for 11, including an air ball remaining in less than 90 seconds on a wide-open 3 attempt.

Boston started the Eastern Conference second with 25: 8. In contrast, Washington won 11-24 less than any other team except three in 15 Club East.

Washington coach Scott Brooks misses the top 6 players on his list for injuries. This includes all-stars Bradley Beal (who has dropped out for a painful right leg for the fifth time in the last six games) and John Wall (who was out of action for the whole season after Achilles surgery), starters Rui Hachimura and Thomas Bryant, and leading U’s -Boats Davis Bertans and Moe Wagner.

And yet, somehow, Washington’s last three wins against Miami, No. 3 in the East, in the first season since Dwyane Wade’s resignation, then against Denver, which was No. 2 in the West at the time, and now never against Boston ,

“Sometimes we don’t have a lot of goals, but I can honestly say we have a lot of opportunities,” said Brooks, “and that’s a good thing.”

The wizards also did so with an unusual formula based on strong defense. They kept Denver at an opposing low of 19 points in the first quarter on Saturday, topping it, by only giving Boston 17 points in the first quarter.

While Boston could only shoot 29.2%, Washington led 51-40 at half-time, the least points it had ever allowed in the first half of the season.

It did not help the Celtics that they were without Walker, who leads them in the classification and with the assists. Things were no easier for the wizards than if they were without Beal. This leads them in the evaluation and helps.

But Smith made the difference.

TIP-INS

Celts: Robert Williams has missed his 13th consecutive game since December 6th; he as a left hip problem. Coach Brad Stevens said Williams will meet a specialist in New York on Tuesday. … Stevens of the New England Patriots of the NFL, the reigning Super Bowl champion who left the AFC playoffs at the weekend: “We all know that what they did is incredibly special” disappointment “or “Ups and downs” when talking about another 12-4 year old is pretty ridiculous. But I think that’s the yardstick they set. You have just set a ridiculously high bar. ”

wizard: As if they needed further health problems, rookie guard Garrison Mathews lost a sprained right ankle in the second quarter. Lost four games in a row against Boston.

NEXT

Celts: Hosts San Antonio on Wednesday.

wizard: In Orlando on Wednesday.