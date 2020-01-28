Athol Daily News - Innovative Pathways Grant awarded to Quabbin Regional

Published: 1/27/2020 10:14:01 PM

Modified: 01/27/2020 10:13:44 p.m.

BARRE – Local lawmakers and members of the Massachusetts Department of Education (DESE) announced approval of $ 677,196 scholarships to 14 school districts across the state for the implementation of Innovative Pathways programs were awarded.

Quabbin Regional High School is one of the schools receiving funds after receiving the Innovative Pathway award in the information technology and advanced manufacturing industries last year. It will receive $ 49,789 for program implementation.

“Students across the Quabbin district will benefit from this grant and partnership with one of the largest manufacturers in the region, L.S. Starrett Company, ”said Senator Anne Gobi, D-Spencer, in a prepared statement. “I welcome the Quabbin district and its continued work to provide students with a variety of educational and career opportunities to prepare them for the future path they choose.”

Innovative pathway programs are designed to provide students with courses and experience in a particular high-demand industry, such as information technology, engineering, healthcare, life sciences, and advanced manufacturing. By building strong partnerships and relationships with local businesses and employers, students have more career opportunities and can acquire knowledge and skills related to different areas of study before graduation, a press release said.

This grant, a combination of state and federal funding, was specifically designed to support schools that have received the Innovation Path Award from the State Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Quabbin Regional’s manufacturing and information technology program started last fall and will support 147 students with full enrollment. The school has a partnership with L.S. Starrett, based in Athol, is a leading employer partner and works with the MassHire North Central Workforce Board to engage industry participants and provide students with industry-recognized qualifications, internships, and final courses.

“The LS The participation of Starrett Company in this program and the proven success of apprenticeships over the years have made this program very valid,” said Susannah Whipps, I-Athol, in a prepared statement We can optimally prepare partnerships for the next generation for success. “