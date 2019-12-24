Athol Daily News – Hundreds of People Have a Merry Christmas Thanks to the Salvation Army

Loading...

Published on 12/24/2019 06:42:47

ATHOL – More than 200 residents of the Athol region benefited from the distribution of Christmas gifts by the Salvation Army of Athol last week.

According to Ann Stephens, the Salvation Army social worker, about 200 people visited the Athol Corp community and worship center at 107 Ridge Avenue on Wednesday, and 30 or more others visited. ; stop Thursday morning.

Stevens explained that parents and guardians were allowed to select a large toy, game or craft and Christmas stockings for each child on their list. Socks, hats, mittens, other clothing and wrapping paper were also available.

Boxes of food containing a hearty Christmas dinner were also distributed to local residents. Meals included ham, pineapple, potatoes, squash, canned vegetables and a mix of brownies. When the hams ran out, customers received a large frozen chicken.

Stevens and his volunteers packed up around 10:30 am Thursday morning.

"We thought we would be going much later," she said, "but we had about 200 yesterday, and the others were there early this morning."

The remaining toys and other gifts will be stored and kept for distribution next year. Stevens said that in addition to individual donations, toys were provided by the local 4-H club, the US Marine Corp's Toys for Tots program, and businesses in the area.

Despite the headlines about the low unemployment rate and the steady rise in the stock market, Stevens said demand for help this season appeared to be higher than in recent years.

"It has been difficult this year," said Stevens. “Food stamps have been reduced considerably. Families earning $ 180 a month have been reduced to $ 15. You can't feed a person on $ 15 a month, let alone a family. And people who get subsidized housing are not eligible for food stamps. They are our neighbors and they deserve our help. "

Stevens explained that about half of those in need of help work, but just don't make enough to make ends meet. The remaining 50% are those who receive assistance for people with disabilities.

Stevens added that more than 30 volunteers helped with the distribution this year.

Reminding people that the Salvation Army helps area residents throughout the year, Stevens said that one of his current goals is to raise the necessary funds and find a location for a homeless shelter

"I would love to open a shelter," she said. "It is definitely a need in Athol."

Information provided by the Salvation Army indicates that the organization's Red Kettle campaign is about 35% behind its local target of $ 40,000. A statement attributed the shortage to bad weather, a shortened Christmas shopping season and a shortage of volunteers.

Stevens said anyone who is so inclined can donate to the facility at 109 Ridge Ave.

"People who pass by can write checks specifically to the Salvation Army Athol," she said. "That way, the aid stays here in the community."