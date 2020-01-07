Athol Daily News - Haselton approaches 1,000 points

Loading...

ORANGE – Katie Haselton’s offensive arsenal traveled well to Grzesik-Bixby High School on Monday night.

Haselton scored 31 points for the Greenfield High School girls basketball team in a 65:42 win over Mahar Regional in the Franklin County League North.

The outbreak earned the junior 28 out of 1,000 points for her career at the Wave.

“I don’t really have an overview,” said Haselton. “Victory is all that really interests me. But I think I’m close. “

Greenfield (3-3, 3-0) plays at McCann Tech on Thursday before returning home on Friday to host Amherst.

Haselton was a threat all over the place, collecting 10 rebounds with seven assists and four steals. When the senators switched to a box-and-one to slow down Haselton, it worked briefly.

“We play different pieces than others,” said Haselton. “We carry them out in practice and expect that. As a team, we try to prepare everyone for shooting in such situations. “

Haselton scored several hits: 3 pointers, foul shots, midrange jumpers and attack on the basket. She finished with four 3-pointers and went 9-for-11 from the free-throw line.

During a run for Mahar in the second quarter, the wave needed an attack from another source to quell the threat. Lillia Kachelmeyer raised to seven of her eleven points when the offense was most needed.

“I usually think way too much,” said Kachelmeyer. “I switched everything off and tried to stay focused.”

The wave kept Micalyn Mailloux, Mahar’s top scorer, at six points. Greenfield opened a duel defense with Racquel Provost, who guarded Mailloux.

“I just knew I couldn’t get them to score,” said Provost. “I tried to stay deep and move my feet. My teammates were there to help me. “

Greenfield could quickly double or turn on Mailloux when Mahar used perimeter screens.

“We tried to double on ball umbrellas,” said Provost. “We announced whether we should double or change. Communication was an important factor tonight. “

Provost was produced on the offensive and scored 14 points with nine rebounds.

“If we move the ball and are selfless, we look good,” said Greenfield coach John Hickey. “If you focus on Katie like this, other people have to do something.”

Delaney Parker scored 12 points to lead Mahar (3-4, 2-2). Saylor Kegans had another strong game with nine points.

Greenfield took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter before Mahar took a 5 minute, 48 second lead.

“We bounced off of it,” said Mahar coach Larry Fisher of his team’s slow start. “I was proud of them for coming back. The box-and-one slowed her down a bit. They started. Give credit to your other players. The other players hit a few shots. “

Mahar did not make it until Kegans scored in the first quarter three minutes before the end.

Mahar tried to brake Haselton by using different looks.

“It’s a stone,” said Fisher from Haselton. “Strong throughout. She has no lack of energy. Ever. We just didn’t cover the ball well. Haselton had a great night, but you have to honor the other players. “

Mahar started the second quarter with a 9-2 run and switched to this box-and-one against Haselton. The defense stopped the greenfield offensive.

The exterior shots of Kachelmeyer cooled Mahar and gave the Wave 29-17 leadership at halftime.

The wave pulled away with a strong third quarter. Greenfield prevailed 25-16 over Mahar after Haselton scored 11 of her 31 points in the third round.

Provost knocked over two 3-pointers in the third quarter.

The Senators visit Belchertown in an independent game on Thursday evening.