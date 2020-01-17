Athol Daily News - Greenfield's Garrett Hudson gets Twins fit

Garrett Hudson’s way of working on human accomplishments for a professional baseball team started with a perfect role model.

Hudson is a 2014 Greenfield High School graduate who just received a job as a strength and conditioning coordinator for the Fort Myers Twins from the Gulf Coast League.

He will move to Fort Myers in February to start his new job with the Twins. This includes improving exercise programs for young players in the Minnesota system.

The role model grew up in the same household. The older brother Joe Hudson is in the same profession. Joe Hudson works for the Boston Red Sox as a strength and conditioning coach in the team’s minor league system.

“I would say my brother Joe would be a big influence,” said Garrett Hudson. “Six years older than me, a college baseball player, and then entered the strength and conditioning industry.”

Joe Hudson played the leading role at Greenfield High School before playing college ball at Plymouth State University.

Both brothers spent some time at the Advanced Performance Academy in Andover. Garrett Hudson worked as an intern when Joe Hudson was working there at the same time.

“It’s scary how similar our paths have been,” said Hudson.

More recently, Hudson has worked as a performance trainer at Wasserman Strength in Nashua.

When Garrett Hudson played for the Green Wave and was preparing to play together at Merrimack College, he had his older brother who helped him train.

“Having this experience to give me this methodical training that made sense for a young student,” said Hudson. “To take up my development. That interested me in human performance. “

Hudson graduated from Merrimack with a degree in sports science. He will work with ball club position coaches to improve player performance with special training plans.

“It has always been a dream of mine to get into professional baseball,” said Hudson. “Of course I wanted to do it on the player side, but I think it’s a dream to be able to experience it.”

The Fort Myers Twins are the rookie minor league team in the organization. It is essentially an expanded spring training team. Hudson will be based in Fort Myers all year round.

“I will work with the skill trainers,” said Hudson. “The pitching and punch coaches and the manager have to have this one-way street to decide what is the most important development for the players. There will be a lot of really young, really new perspectives. “

Endurance is a major challenge for Hudson when working with players who are largely out of school or college. High school and college athletes generally play fewer games than professional league players.

“Much of it depends on progress,” said Hudson. “My job is to make sure that everyone at my level masters all the basics before moving on to the more difficult and advanced exercises.”

A baseball background helps work with young players, but has no bearing on what it does with players, as position coach mandates add to what a particular player needs to work on.

“I’m a baseball guy,” said Hudson. “But I’m not paid to teach them to swing. To teach them how to throw. I am paid to work with the coaches. You identify the problems. I will try to help them find the solution. “

If Hudson has questions about his new job at the Twins, he doesn’t have to go very far to get personal advice. Hudson has plans to possibly rent a house with his brother. The Red Sox and Twins facilities in Fort Myers are just a few miles apart.

“That should be beneficial for both of us,” said Hudson. “It will be nice for us to be together there. It will make the transition much easier for me.

During his time at Merrimack, Hudson made 37 appearances with 12 starts in his four-year career (2016-19) with an 8-4 record that included three saves.

Hudson scored 110 innings with 102 strikeouts and finished seventh in school history with 8.35 strikeouts per nine innings.