Athol Daily News - Grant funding supports four maker spaces in Franklin County

ORANGE upgrades and expansions are now possible for three existing area maker spaces, while another is receiving support thanks to funding announced by the Baker-Polito Administration last week.

The work areas received the following awards: $ 100,000 for LaunchSpace in Orange, $ 3,500 for Another Castle LLC in Greenfield, $ 25,000 for Greenspace CoWork and $ 25,000 for The Hive makerspace in Greenfield.

The grants are part of a total funding of $ 1,892,910 that will be made available to 31 local community innovation and entrepreneurship organizations in 22 communities across the state. The fourth round of the Collaborative Workspace program, managed by MassDevelopment, will build a physical infrastructure to support new entrepreneurship while driving innovation and job creation at the local level, according to a MassDevelopment press release.

The LaunchSpace, located at the Orange Innovation Center, will use its $ 100,000 to replace the building’s roof and heating system. Launchspace President and Founder Brianna Drohen said that although it is “not nice”, the heating system needs to be installed.

“It will help free up capital for major energy projects in the future,” said Threat. “We wrote the grant in collaboration with the Orange Innovation Center. … We currently have 38 companies in the center and are fully utilized. “

She said Launchspace will open to classes later this month.

While Greenspace CoWork at Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center is expanding its capacity, the organization will expand to a nearby building at $ 25,000, said co-founder Jeff Sauser.

“We are using the funds to complete our expansion into a second room on the second floor of 278 Main Street,” said Sauser. “The new space complements our original space and offers unique open seating areas (including a sunny lawn with a view of Main Street), additional meeting rooms and offices.”

All Greenspace CoWork members have access to both rooms, which are directly opposite each other, said Sauser.

“Each has its own aesthetic to provide a wider variety of environments and amenities, and to support a wide range of professionals, entrepreneurs, students, and other creatives,” he said.

Another castle, a coworking space on Olive Street in Greenfield, which is aimed at developers, designers and professionals of video games, will equip its premises with private meeting rooms and additional computer equipment for $ 3,500, according to MassDevelopment’s press release.

The Hive, which is expected to open in the spring at 156 Main St. in Greenfield, enables entrepreneurs and artists to develop new products, projects and works of art with digital production systems and electronics as well as tools for metal and woodworking on site. According to the publication, the $ 25,000 grant will be used to hire a consultant to cover all aspects of feasibility work.

“The Massachusetts economy thrives when local entrepreneurs, creators, and small business owners have the space and resources they need to succeed,” said Gov. Charlie Baker in the press release. “The Collaborative Workspace program is an important tool for our administration to drive innovation and drive employment growth in the Commonwealth.”

