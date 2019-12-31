Athol Daily News – Gonzaga remains No. 1 in the Men's Top 25 AP; Oregon in the top 5

Loading...

Published: 12/30/2019 20:33:19

Modified: 12/30/2019 8:33:03 PM

A light vacation program led to a rare quiet week at the top of the Associated Press' men's university basketball survey.

Gonzaga stayed at # 1 for the second consecutive week, receiving 63 first-place votes from a panel of 65 in the poll released Monday. No. 2 Duke and No. 3 Kansas each received a vote in first place, with Oregon and Ohio State completing the top five.

The AP Top 25 had been tumultuous in a 2019-20 parity season, with six different teams moving to No. 1 before Christmas. It is a record for the all-time record of seven, established in 1982-1983.

The calm time between Christmas and New Years offered some stability.

The Zags (13-1) did not play last week in a Top 25 schedule filled with lopsided matches and only two clashes between ranked teams.

Ohio State lost three places after losing 67-59 to West Virginia, which jumped six places to No. 16.

Louisville lost four places to 7th place after a 78-70 loss to Kentucky. The Wildcats climbed two places to 19th.

Almost all of the other games involving the top 25 teams were decided in double digits.

Gonzaga, who hasn't played since beating East Washington 112-77 on December 21, played Detroit Mercy and Portland this week.

DUCKS IN FLIGHT

Oregon entered the season with expectations behind all-purpose goalkeeper Payton Pritchard and another stellar recruiting class landed by coach Dana Altman.

The Ducks (11-2) lived up to the hype, their only losses being in consecutive games against Oregon and North Carolina in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

Oregon won more than three ranked teams and detonated Alabama State 98-59 on Sunday to place in the top five for the first time since reaching fourth place in 2016 -2017, when the Ducks went to the Final Four.

Oregon also received a huge boost earlier this month when 6'11 '' rookie N’Faly Dante became eligible after being reclassified as a 2019 signatory.

ALWAYS NOT OVERCOMED

The number of undefeated Division I teams fell to two after Liberty 74-57's loss to LSU.

The No. 8 Auburn continued to play well after its run to last year's Final Four, improving to 12-0 after riding Lipscomb 86-59 last week. The Tigers have had two close games this season, beating South Alabama by one and surviving Furman in overtime.

San Diego number 13 improved to 13-0 and gained two places this week after a 73-57 victory over Cal Poly. The Aztecs have won victories over Utah, Brigham Young and Creighton this season and rose to the top of the NCAA NET ranking last week.

The state of San Diego has had its best start in nine seasons.

RISING

West Virginia had the biggest jump in this week's poll with its six-place climb. No other team has climbed more than two places.

FALL

Louisville, No. 7, had the biggest fall this week, losing four places. Virginia No. 19 lost three places after beating the Navy by nine on Sunday.

ENTER EXIT

Wichita State was the only team to participate in the polls this week, starting at No. 24. The Shockers, who beat Abilene Christian 84-66 on Sunday, are ranked for the first time since their rise to No. 3 in 2017-18 .

Washington dropped the Top 25 AP from 21st overall after a 75-71 loss to Houston in the Diamond Head Classic title game in Honolulu on Christmas Day.