Athol Daily News – Girls' hoop in Turners Falls picks up losing streak

The Turners Falls High School girls' basketball team waited a long time to leave their victorious field.

The Thunder had not won a home game since the 2017-18 season, but that changed on Thursday evening when they came away with a 38-35 win over Southwick in a South Division competition the Franklin County League in Powertown.

"I feel good for the girls," said Turners coach Ed Marvell. “They were so excited to be able to win a game on their field. It was a great feeling. "

With less than a minute to go, Lily Spera knocked down a pair of free throws to place the Thunder 36-35.

Turners then entered a man-to-man press, where Madison Liimatainen was robbed and sent to Kendra Campbell, who was the victim of a foul.

Campbell double-crossed for the Thunder 37-35, and on the return, Liimatainen found another flight. She passed the ball to Taylor Greene who was fouled, and made one of two free throws to bring Turners to 38-35 with seven seconds left.

The Thunder stopped to seal the victory.

"The press started in two minutes," said Marvell. "We had to change it. The girls did a great job with this, getting turnover and keeping them at the end. "

The free throws were the difference in the game, as Turners was 12 for 17 on the charity strip while the Rams were only 10 for 27.

Campbell led the Thunder with 15 points. Steph Peterson scored nine points and Spera added six points, all on the free throw line.

Putnam 51, Pioneer 45 – Paige Loughman almost allowed Pioneer to win from behind on Thursday.

The junior scored a 26-point high for the season, forcing a trio of 3 pointers in the process, but the host Panthers failed to climb all the way back in a 51-45 loss to Putnam in a FCL Sud competition at the Messer Gymnasium in Northfield.

Loughman scored 16 of 26 in the second half, while Pioneer came in striking distance late but could not tie.

"She did a little bit of everything," said Pioneer coach Mike Churchill of Loughman. "Really well distributing the ball, strong on the boards … it really took us in the second half when we started to fight and sent us back into the match."

Steph Scoville added six points and Alina Cecunjanin scored five points for the Panthers (1-2, 1-1).

Putnam (3-1, 2-0) led 27-21 at half time and 42-33 entering the fourth.

Easthampton 45, Mohawk 33 – The Eagle Press gave the Warriors adjustments on Thursday at Buckland, with Easthampton continually forcing turnovers to win a 45-33 victory over Mohawk in FCL West action.

"We couldn't take care of the ball," said Warrior coach Larissa Harrison.

Mohawk only trailed two points, 13-11, after the first quarter, but only scored two points in the second quarter to allow the Eagles to take a 28-13 lead at the break.

The Warriors kept him competitive in the final 16 minutes of action, edging Easthampton 20-15 in the second period.

Grace Poplawski led Mohawk with 15 points, while Stella Clark scored 11 points and knocked down 15 rebounds.

Hopkins 55, Athol 46 – Geca Baptista scored a 20-point high, and three Athol players scored double-digit on Thursday night. The Red Raiders clashed with a Hopkins Academy hot shooter, as host Golden Hawks sank seven 3 points and scored 36 points in the first half en route to a 55-46 Franklin victory County League North at Hadley.

"We started in the (defense) zone and they started hitting the 3 so it's something to know the next time we play them," said Athol's coach, Kelly Kaczmarczyk. "We have had more success in humans (defense)."

Baptista herself pierced four 3-point pointers on the way to the 20-point effort. Taylor Cleveland followed with 12 points while Haley Bigwood joined them in double digits with 11 points for Athol (3-3, 0-2).

Hopkins (5-1, 2-1) led 36-19 at half time before Athol edged the Hawks 27-19 after the break.

Boys basketball

McCann Tech 50, FC Tech 39 – McCann Tech's visit forced 26 turnovers, preventing Franklin Tech from entering an attacking rhythm in a 50-39 Tri-County League North loss Thursday night at Turners Falls.

"Twenty-six turnover … it's a big deal for us," said Tim Artus, trainer of Franklin Tech.

The Eagles (3-3, 0-1) trailed only 23-20 at halftime, but the Hornets edged them 18-8 in the third quarter to create some separation.

"They came out with great energy and we're not quite up to the task," said Artus of McCann. “They returned us and, offensively, we had a hard time getting started.

Garret Cole led the way for Franklin Tech, scoring 16 points to go with 10 rebounds, eight interceptions and a block. Bailey Young joined him in double digits with 12 points, including a pair of 3 pointers, and Justin Littlewood threw six points and eight rebounds.

The Eagles will head to Greenfield for an independent tilt Monday.

Fight

FC Tech 36, Mohawk 24 – It was a quick evening of work for the Franklin Tech wrestling team Thursday night in Buckland.

With eight of the 10 forfeited games, the Eagles and Mohawk Trail only played two games. Franklin Tech walked away with wins by falling in both to secure an independent 36-24 win.

"I took four packages and he took four packages," said Mohawk Trail trainer Mark Biagini. "His middleweights are incredible wrestlers and my middleweights are first year wrestlers. I didn't want to put her kids in the position of going to brutalize a new kid or risk injuring a kid going to the States. We try to be smart as coaches and do what is best for our children. "

Seventh-year warrior Logan Moore, who entered the game with a 2-0 record, lost two quick points against Eagle Will Rosenberg before second-year student pinned with 35 seconds in the first period.

The second game was played between Brooks Medeiros of Franklin Tech and Dylan Wooldridge of the Mohawk at 182.

Medeiros won two points at the start of the first period before Wooldridge scored a point seconds before the end of the period.

In the second, Medeiros gained two more points before scoring a 1:34 pin in the period.