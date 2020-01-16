Athol Daily News - Girls hockey: Deerfield Academy accelerates victory over NMH

GILL – It was a quick and furious attack by the Deerfield Academy girls’ hockey team against Northfield Mount Hermon on Wednesday at the McCollum Arena.

The Big Green flew around the ice for 48 minutes and climbed onto the board in the first round before scoring two more goals in the second round and defeating the Hoggers 3-0.

“We have had problems with the offensive lately,” said Brooke Fernandez, Deerfield Academy coach. “Yesterday during training we worked on shooting and I think it showed up in the second section.”

With a 1-0 lead, the Big Green (3-8-1) pushed another goal into the net with 13:09 to play in the second half.

Striker Sara Robert took the puck into the NMH end and held it in the zone. She waited and pushed a pass across the fold to a cutting Kailen Coelho who knocked him on the net to take Deerfield Academy 2-0 in the lead.

The Big Green hit 7:19 again to play in the second when striker Erin Howe returned the puck to Christina Halloran in the blue line.

The senior shot a shot on goal that Hogger goalkeeper Breeese Burlingame couldn’t even see 3-0.

Fernandez attributed her team’s speed to goals as the Big Green controlled the puck for much of the time.

“I think we have some really good speed,” said Fernandez. “NMH won some of the fights, they’re a little faster than us.”

The Deerfield Academy scored the first goal in the first half with 5:34. Ellia Chiang tossed junior Brianna Felice to the puck, who shot a shot into the net.

The puck hopped off an ice skate and leaned back into the gate to give early guidance to the Big Green.

Hockey is a game of bouncy castles, and while the bouncy castles went mainly in favor of DA, NMH couldn’t take a break. In the first phase, a Hogger shot hit the crossbar, but the referees decided that he didn’t cross the line to be a goal, which changed the complexion of the game.

“They are a good team and it could have gone either way on some points,” said Fernandez. “If the shot had been fired from the crossbar, it might have given them momentum. If we had had a few rebounds, it would have been different. ”

NMH has few numbers, just two lines to work with, which leads to a late disadvantage in the game when endurance comes into play.

Nevertheless, the Hoggers competed consistently and had their best time in the third round, in which they had several chances to score but were unable to reach the end point.

“Your first goal came from a skate, our goalkeeper didn’t see the third,” said NMH coach Jessica Tabb Wood. “We scored a goal when the referee said he hit the crossbar. For us it is a matter of numbers. They have more numbers than we do, but our girls are really tough. In the third period we were able to use our pre-check to our advantage. We had chances, we had sales and we had twos and shots online. It was good to see because we only have two lines. “

The Hoggers (0:11) have not yet won a game this season, but hope that they will continue to progress in each game and remain competitive.

“We are really tough in the competition,” said Tabb Wood. “We haven’t won a game yet, but they are tight games we stay in. We’re just trying to play smarter, not harder, and I’ll try to repeat that.” Not winning games costs us a little, but we have to focus on other things, small things, to keep getting better. “

The Deerfield Academy clicks aggressively and hopes to have a great success in the second half of the season.

“We lost nine seniors last year and are trying to find out who we are as a team,” said Fernandez. “Every game we’ve played has gotten better and we’ve learned something from everyone. I’m very happy with the direction we’re going. Our team has so much potential. I wouldn’t let us out of a playoff run count out. ”