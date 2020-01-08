Athol Daily News - Girls Basketball: Mohawk Trail Shortens Franklin Tech To First Win

Loading...

Published: 1/7/2020 10:37:22 PM

Changed: 07.01.2020 10:36:48 p.m.

TURNERS FALLS – It wasn’t easy, but the Mohawk Trail girls basketball team is officially in the profit column.

The visiting Warriors were nine points behind at half-time on Tuesday evening, but ended the game with a 24-6 run to separate from Franklin Tech (34:27) in an independent competition.

The win halted a six game loss to Mohawk Trail earlier in the season when the club improved to 1: 6 with a much needed win.

“We really needed it for self-confidence,” said Mohawk Trail trainer Larissa Harrison about the win. “We didn’t play with confidence most of the season and it was kind of a domino effect. But it feels really good.”

Stella Clark’s 3-minute, 42-second lead in the fourth quarter put the Warriors in the lead for the first time since regular time began. Their ups and downs put the guests in the lead with a lead of 26 to 25, and a 10: 0 race began, which suddenly brought the Mohawk Trail up to 34 to 25 by 41 seconds. Clark scored all seven points in the fourth quarter, beating Franklin Tech 15-4 in the last eight minutes.

“Our execution wasn’t very good on the track,” said Franklin tech coach Joe Gamache. “When we were forced to play on half the pitch, we didn’t make the games we needed to stay in the game.”

Mohawk’s defense changed the look of the game in the second half. Harrison had her squad switched to a full court press, which caused problems for the Eagles everywhere (5-2). With a deficit of 21:10 at the beginning of the third quarter, Mya Lesieur sank two free throws that started with a 7-0 success to help the warriors get back into striking distance.

“We talked at half-time about how to get up and be a leader,” said Harrison. “We had a couple of kids who did that. And we had nothing to lose (full court press), so we could go out of our way to do everything possible to do something. “

Grace Poplawski, who helped the Warriors stay offensive in the first half, scored six points in the fourth quarter. She ended the game with 15 points.

Franklin Tech looked good early on when his own full court press generated countless Mohawk sales. The hosts led 9: 4 after a quarter and 19:10 at halftime, but it was a defensive effort that kept the Warriors off the pitch for a period of 7:42 in the first quarter, giving them a real lead.

“This is the style we play,” said Gamache from the press. “We try to keep up the pace. (Mohawk) made some adjustments that we couldn’t achieve. “

The Eagles led 14: 10 against 1: 30 with 5: 0 towards the end of the second quarter. Jocelyn Crowningshield played an old-fashioned three-point game, and two free throws from Gem Cruz made the hosts feel comfortable with the nine-point pillow as they sprinted into the locker room.

On the track, the Eagles had knocked important players off the ground at bad times due to bad problems. Jordan Hurlbert and Isabelle Duga both fouled in the fourth quarter, and the Warriors took advantage.

“With Jordan and Izzy in bad trouble, when other teams put pressure on us, some key ingredients are taken away,” Gamache offered.

Gabby Castagna scored eight points for Franklin Tech and seven for Crowningshield. Emily Ryan, who scored two points and made some big rebounds during the night, made sure the hosts earned a few nice minutes from the bank.

After Poplawski, Clark and Grace Ward each registered seven points for the Warriors.

“This was a big next step for us,” said Harrison about the win. “Hopefully they can go on now because they didn’t know what it felt like to win this season. Now they have that feeling. Let’s see if they can hold it out.”

Mohawk travels to another independent competition in Athol on Thursday evening, while Franklin Tech hosts Smith Voke.