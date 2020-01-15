Athol Daily News - Girls basketball: Frontier wins with feverish defense, diverse offensive

Published: 01/14/2020 10:36:04 PM

Modified: 01/14/2020 10:35:15 p.m.

SOUTH DEERFIELD – A feverish defensive fight that was associated with various crimes led to a 65:36 victory against Athol High School at Goodnow High School on Tuesday evening.

The defense generated sales and the offensive was efficient for the Red Hawks in winning the Franklin County League North.

“We’re really working on being diverse,” said Frontier coach Dave Machon. “I tell the girls that they are all guards. No one is a striker on this team. We all have to dribble and defend ourselves like guards. “

The Red Hawks used multiple presses and defense systems to keep Athol from getting into any kind of rhythm. Amelia Sobieski scored eight points and played a major role in defending Frontier.

“Everyone was very dissatisfied in defense,” said Sobieski. “We all put our heads together and got involved. It was a whole team effort. Everyone was everywhere. “

The Red Hawks defense remained active throughout the fast lane. Kaitlyn Mackin was present on both ends for the Red Hawks. The runner-up achieved a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

“We are working very hard on defense,” said Machon. “We want to be a fast team. I was very proud of her. In the fourth quarter, we still received ricochets and pushed them to the floor. They start to get their identity. “

Marie Diemand and Meghan Self started the offensive in the first quarter. The Red Hawks (4-3, 2-1 FCLN) opened with a 10-0 run and ended the first quarter with a 23: 9 lead. The someone scored in color, from outside and in transition for the Red Hawks.

Someone used an up and down move on the block to score. The move brought her a light basket when the defender went for the forgery. As a team, Frontier hit inside and out and attacked the basket if there were any lanes.

“When teams take one thing with them, we have a lot of other things to do,” said Diemand. “We have a lot of people who can shoot from the outside. But we can also go inside. You can’t just take one of us with you. You have to play across the board. That makes us much stronger. “

The guy scored 15 points for the Red Hawks, with Self adding nine points. Kylie Laford also achieved a double-digit value with 10 points.

The many looks that the Red Hawks can throw at a team are positive, according to Sobieski.

“If we press a press in court, we can play another piece and confuse them,” said Sobieski. “This can lead to a lot of sales. I like to put it up. “

The offense was contagious for the Red Hawks at the start of the game.

“We work in practice to make everyone take pictures from all these places,” said Machon. “We’re finally starting to see that.”

Athol (5-5, 1-4) started on a different grid than usual. Haley Bigwood and Geca Baptista came from the bank. The change was a coaching decision by coach Kelly Kaczmarczyk.

“Obviously we saw that the team was going a lot better,” said Kaczmarczyk of Frontier. “We just couldn’t finish our rabbits. Our simple lay-ups. We have to work on finishing them.”

In a few minutes Bigwood scored 16 points and Baptista 10 points.

Even hit a baseline jumper to start before the Red Hawks started attacking the rim to build their lead, which increased to 38-20 during the break.

Alena Maes-Polan denied a quick defense for the Red Hawks in the third quarter, collected three steals in the frame and ended the game with four.