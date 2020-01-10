Athol Daily News - Girls Basketball: Freshman drives Athol over Mohawk

Loading...

ATHOL – On Thursday evening, the girl basketball team at Athol High School had some difficult moments against the Mohawk Trail at Mallet High School.

The Red Raiders were three points behind the guest warriors after the first quarter. Undaunted, Athol ran a run in the second quarter, triggered by Emma Bacigalupo, to stay ahead.

The newcomer’s career high of 13 points and six rebounds ensured that the Red Raiders defeated the Warriors in an independent match with 42:36.

“I’ve been waiting for Emma (Bacigalupo) all season,” said Athols coach Kelly Kaczmarczyk. “She finally showed it tonight. It got better with every game. It was nice to see her shine tonight. “

Athol (4-4) opened the second quarter with an 8-0 run and took the lead. Bacigalupo scored a goal during the course in successive fast break layups.

Bacigalupo took the lead in both games.

“It didn’t go well at first,” said Bacigalupo. “We only had to bounce off because they are obviously bigger than we are. We just had to play together as a team. We did that tonight. “

Bacigalupo went 7v8 from the free throw line. Despite the points, Bacigalupo’s best game could have been without a shot.

After Mohawks Rachel Pease made a few free throws, the Red Raiders had a 38:33 lead at the end of the fourth quarter.

The Red Raiders needed a basket to hold Mohawk. Bacigalupo flew twice in a row to land offensive rebounds. After the second rebound, the ball found Taylor Cleveland, who slapped a jumper to play a three ball game.

“A game that’s so scarce isn’t all about you,” said Bacigalupo. “You also want to involve your teammates.

Haley Bigwood scored a double-digit goal with 10 points. Cleveland added eight for the Red Raiders. Athol remained positive after the slow start in his home country, said Kaczmarczyk.

“When we had a break, the girls came together,” said Kaczmarczyk. “Sometimes people argue. It was positive tonight. You did it and did it. “

Grace Poplawski led the Warriors with 18 points. Poplawski had a strong first quarter for the Warriors with seven points in the frame, all from the outside, including two 3-pointers.

The Warriors (1-7) had no trouble finding shots, but not enough of them fell against the Red Raiders.

“We definitely worked well as a team,” said Poplawski. “It was more communication that helped us. Come to the ball. “

A runner from Geca Baptista made it 42-33 and finished the Warriors with 48 seconds in the fourth quarter.

The Warriors continued to attack and scored three points in the final.

“We had played this team before and we didn’t do it that well,” said Mohawk coach Larissa Harrison. “We had nothing to lose. I just ask my girls to work hard and never give up. They did that. “

Athol started jumping horses from Bigwood and Cleveland early in the first quarter.

Sophie Putnam played a solid defense for the Red Raiders and defended the Mohawk center Stella Clark in the first quarter. Putnam overtook Athol at seven.

Clark scored five points for the Warriors. The Mohawk press gave Athol trouble and allowed the Warriors to get a 13-10 lead in the second quarter.

Bacigalupo scored a hustle basket in an offensive rebound in the last quarter to give Athol some momentum.

In the third quarter, a 3-pointer from Jenna St. Cyr and a transition layup from Bigwood, the Red Raiders took a 31-21. The lead was Athol’s biggest of the competition.

Mya Lesieur (five points) struck from further away as the quarter progressed, but Athol took the lead 33:25.

Athol will play Easthampton again on Monday. The warriors travel to Turners Falls on the same day.