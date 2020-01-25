Athol Daily News - girls basketball: Defense wears Pioneer to win Smith Academy

Published: 01/24/2020 10:41:24 PM

Modified: 01/24/2020 10:41:11 p.m.

NORTHFIELD – The offensive was sporadic, but the defense was a constant for the Pioneer Valley Regional School girls basketball team in a close 45-42 win over the Smith Academy at Messer Gymnasium on Friday night.

It was only fitting that a defensive game sealed the Panthers’ independent victory in the game’s last possession.

With the Smith Academy arriving from just over the midfield in less than 10 seconds, the Panthers adjusted their defenses to deter a 3-pointer that would have driven the game into extra time.

The hawks never got a shot, and Kaitlin Trudeau got her hand on the pass from outside the borders. The distracted passport found Alina Cecunjanin’s arms dribbling from the clock.

“This is what we practice all week,” said Pioneer coach Michael Churchill. “It pays off here.”

Pioneer (4-6) started slowly offensive, but picked up speed as the game progressed. Paige Loughman led the Panthers with 20 points, nine rebounds and six steals.

“We fought a little before half-time to get our intensity,” said Loughman. “But then Coach got us up and running in the locker room.”

Sarah Johnson competed for the Panthers at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Johnson hit a medium-range sweater, and then Loughman found her fleeing the square.

The two baskets gave Pioneer a 39-30 lead, and the Panthers eventually needed a big pillow to ward off the hawks.

“When other people score, the bottom opens,” said Loughman.

Stephanie Scoville threw in 17 points with seven rebounds for Pioneer. The Scoville and Loughman double attack was effective for the Panthers throughout the season.

“I can always rely on someone to be there for me,” said Scoville. “And she can rely on me too. But we have three other people who will be there for us too. We need everyone who is an offensive threat. “

The Smith Academy (4-9) received 13 points from Erin Gilrein and 10 points from Karlie Guimond.

Loughman went 2: 4 to the free throw line in the last minute to consolidate the win. Scoville started the fourth quarter with a floater that gave Pioneer a 35-30 lead.

“It makes your life easier as a coach,” Churchill said. “If you have two goalscorers, you can make the ball work hard. We have tried very hard to develop other goal scorers as the teams will see this. But we have to work with that. It’s great to know that they can take over a game. “

The Panthers suffered a 9: 4 deficit in the first quarter. Guimond forced a lot of action for the Falcons and went 3 to 4 out of the free throw line in the first frame.

Loughman scored five points to narrow the lead to 10: 9 by the end of the first quarter.

Scoville took over for the Panthers in the second quarter, scoring seven of their 17 points to help Pioneer top the game for the first time.

The lead for Pioneer rose to 18-13.

Smith Academy responded with a run, but Loughman pressed a 3-pointer halfway to send the game to break at 23-19.

Charlotte Kahler played a crucial role for the Panthers in the third quarter. Kahler grabbed a loose ball and saved the Panthers the ball.

Scoville scored two free throws after Kahler’s game and sent the Panthers 33:27 into the fourth quarter.

A Gilrein 3 pointer made it a one-ball game for the Falcons in the fourth quarter before Trudeau’s theft sealed the win.