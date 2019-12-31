Athol Daily News – Giants fire Shurmur but keep GM Gettleman after season 4-12

Loading...

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – Co-owner Steve Tisch seeks to play a greater role in the daily operations of the New York Giants as the organization begins a third search for a coach in four years and does the research. subject to criticism for having retained the general manager who hired the last coach. .

The Giants were once again in the spotlight for off-field reasons when they sacked coach Pat Shurmur on Monday and chose to keep general manager Dave Gettleman despite the two combinations for nine wins at over the past two seasons.

Co-owner John Mara said it was an instinct to kick Shurmur after the Giants (4-12) lost their regular season final to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Mara added that the decision to keep 68-year-old Gettleman was based on giving him the chance to complete most of the screening list and system and to increase the use of it. ; analyzes while spending his first year on the job of fighting cancer.

Gettleman has been criticized for some dubious trades (Odell Beckham Jr. and Leonard Williams) and his successful free agent signatures, led by tackle Nate Solder, who has been inconsistent.

"He knows his batting average has to go up in the future," said Mara, putting Gettleman on the hot seat for next season.

Mara, Tisch and Gettleman met with Shurmur on Monday morning and informed him that he was dismissed while he was in contact with him for three years. Mara and Tisch said they had been talking about the coaching situation for weeks and agreed on the need to change. Mara felt that there were games the team could have won this season and have not won.

Mara added that there is no denying that the team made the wrong choices by hiring Ben McAdoo in 2016 and Shurmur in 2018.

"I think there are some very attractive candidates who will be interested in this job and I think we will be successful this time," said Mara of the next coach, adding that he wanted a leader. .

Tisch, who has been somewhat of the silent co-owner working on the west coast, plans to be more active after too many frustrating seasons.

"I get involved and I would like to get more involved. I will get more involved in the future in 2020, "said Tisch, adding that the two men have a good working relationship and are still reaching an agreement after sharing their different opinions.

Both felt it was in the best interest to fire Shurmur and keep Gettleman. They also shared responsibility for the team that has won 12 victories in the past three seasons.

The four Super Bowl champions have missed the playoffs seven times in eight years.

Mara and Tisch believe that Gettleman has gathered a good core of young players led by ball carrier Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones, and has updated several layers of the organization.

"We think it would be a mistake to unplug it after two years, especially considering that Dave spent most of the first year fighting for his life," said Mara.

Shurmur had refused to speculate on his future after the match. He felt that the franchise, which dates from 1925, was in better shape than when he took office in January 2018. He noted that the organization now has a salary cap for free agencies and the draft picks, including the No. 4 overall selection in 2020.

The Giants' victories last season were not impressive. They beat Washington (3-13) twice, Miami (5-11) and Tampa Bay (7-9).

"It has been a very frustrating four years, the record certainly indicates that these numbers do not lie," said Tisch. "In the future, John and I want to make sure that these numbers will change significantly over the next season."

Shurmur came to the Giants after a successful stint as an offensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings, where he turned Case Keenum from an average player to a star for a year. It was hoped that he would revive Eli Manning's fortune, but that never happened. The Super Bowl double MVP was reduced to a replacement role when Jones, the number six pick in the 2019 draft, was named a startor for week 3 this season.

Jones was disappointed with the shooting.

"The coach believed in all of us, and it's disappointing," said Jones. "I am grateful for this opportunity."

Manning, in the last year of his contract, also felt for Shurmur. He said the two had a great relationship and described the 54-year-old coach as a wonderful man.

Manning said he will decide his future on the road and is considering all of his options, including retirement. He said he was doubtful that he would return to the Giants in a backup role.

Shurmur's chances of success were affected by a poor defense that constantly made mistakes on the 3-4 front installed by coordinator James Bettcher.

His other major problem was to line up a young team that had made too many mistakes.

This was Shurmur's second head coaching position. He went 9-23 in two seasons with the Browns, the same record he had with the Giants.

His dismissal is the Giants' third change of coach since Tom Coughlin was fired after the 2015 season. McAdoo and Shurmur have failed to get the job done.

Whoever gets the job will have to develop Jones and be able to fix the defense.

Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy is expected to be a candidate, as well as Baylor coach Matt Rhule, a former Giants assistant and Patriots attacking coordinator Josh McDaniels. Dallas coach Jason Garrett, another former giant, could draw attention.