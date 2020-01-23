Athol Daily News - Giants' Eli Manning retires after 16 seasons, 2 Super Bowls

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Eli Manning, who has led the New York Giants to two Super Bowls in his 16-year career and in which he has led almost every team to a record, has retired.

The Giants announced on Wednesday that Manning would officially announce his retirement on Friday.

The future of the recently 39-year-old has been in doubt since the end of the season. Manning’s contract with the Giants expired after the 4:12 season and there was little chance that he would return after losing his longtime start job to rookie Daniel Jones.

Manning said he wanted to think about his future after the season, and about three weeks after the season ended, he decided that his career was over.

“Eli Manning has defined what it means to be a New York giant on and off the field for 16 seasons,” said John Mara, president and chief executive officer of the Giants, in a statement.

“Eli is our only two-time Super Bowl MVP and one of the best players in our franchise history. He represented our franchise as an accomplished professional with dignity and responsibility. It meant something to Eli to be the Giants quarterback, and it meant more to us. We are very grateful for his contributions to our organization and look forward to celebrating his inclusion in the giant’s ring of honor in the near future. “

The Giants acquired Manning of San Diego on Draft Day in 2004 after quarterback Ole Miss told the Chargers he didn’t want to play for them, and forced the deal, which General Manager Ernie Accorsi was happy to accept.

It started a big turn for a team that was 4-12 last season.

Manning replaced Hall of Famer Kurt Warner after nine games as a starter for the then new coach Tom Coughlin. They won the NFC East the following season.

Within three seasons, the Giants won their first NFL championship since the 1990 season, and Manning received his first Super Bowl MVP award, which upset the previously undefeated New England Patriots. The second came after the 2011 season when Manning and Company again defeated Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Pats.

In both games, Manning met a late pass for the winning rides. He and David Tyree sat on the helmet fastener in the first and found Mario Manningham in the second, who set fire to an 88-yard ride.

“Eli Manning is not only the quarterback of these great teams, but also the MVP of the Super Bowls,” said Coughlin. “He is an incredible performer. You are talking about a guy who is great to coach, who is focused every day, who is extremely proud to prepare, to practice, to have a great sense of humor and who is a cynic in the world Dressing room was. But the boys loved him and they loved him for it and they played for him. The boys who had the opportunity to play with him know what it’s like to be with a man who has so much talent, has so much courage and determination. “

Manning was the only player in Giants history to play 16 seasons. His 236 regular season games (234 starts) and 248 total games are team records.

From November 21, 2004 to November 23, 2017, Manning started 210 games in a row in regular time. This was the second longest series of quarterbacks in NFL history (after Brett Favres 297). After he suspended a game, he started the next 22 games in a row, which gave him 232 starts in 233 games and 12 postseason games. Manning never missed a game because of an injury.

Manning is sixth in NFL history with 8,119 attempts and seventh with 4,895 completions, 57,023 yards and 366 touchdown passes. He also has the highest graduation rate of the franchise company (60.29 percent). He was selected to four pro bowls.

Manning started the first two games of the recently completed season before the recently dismissed coach Pat Shurmur replaced him with Jones, who is No. 6 in the overall ranking of the draft. He started two more games in December after Jones sprained his ankle and the Giants celebrated a win over Miami when he last started at MetLife Stadium.

Outside of the field, Manning donated his time to many charitable events. Together with Larry Fitzgerald from the Arizona Cardinals, he was awarded the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2016.

During the Super Bowl week, Manning is honored with the 2020 Athletes in Action / Bart Starr Award, which serves as a positive role model for his family, teammates and the community.

Manning is one of only five players in NFL history to have won several Super Bowl MVP awards, along with Brady, Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw and Starr. Manning is one of 21 quarterbacks who win a Super Bowl without losing one, and one of 12 to win at least two Super Bowls.

In the 2004 draft, the Giants selected fourth and selected quarterback Philip Rivers. Accorsi sent Rivers, the third election in 2004 (No. 65 overall), and the first and fifth rounds of the 2005 draft to the Chargers for Manning.

It was the groundbreaking business for the Giants.