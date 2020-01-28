Athol Daily News - Get Together

Members of the Orange and Athol interfaith communities have gathered to recognize the life and ministry of Martin Luther King Jr. and the shared mission of coming together, celebrating our common goals, and learning to work together in peace, love, and acceptance. This year the event was organized by Temple Israel’s Robyn Bernstein-Donati and held at the Athol Congregational Church UCC under the motto “I can’t be who I should be until you are who you should be” (MLK). This event, founded by Bonnie Frank of the Universalist Church in Orange, has been taking place in the North Quabbin region for over 20 years. Presenters and honored guests of the MLK Day of Learning and Service pose at the opening of this North Quabbin Martin Luther King Jr. interfaith event. From left are Al Benjamin, Asima Silva founder of “Enjoin Good”; Robyn Bernstein Donati, Interfaith Chairman of the Temple of Israel, Athol; Pastor Candi Ashenden; Athol Selectboard member Rebecca Bialecki; MA. Sen. Anne Gobi; MP Susannah Whipps; AFD Captain Jamal Hamilton; Cindy LaJoy, lay minister and founder of Buckaroos, an employment opportunity for meaningful employment for the disabled; Nate Johnson, North Quabbin Citizens’ Attorney General. Participants not in the photo; Susie Feldman, Marcia Gagliardi, Pastor Judy Jones, Rev. Mary Hendrickson. CONTRIBUTION PHOTO