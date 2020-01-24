Athol Daily News - Garoppolo brings 49ers to the Super Bowl with hands-free throws

Published: 1/23/2020 7:46:54 PM

Changed: 23.01.2020 19:46:44 h

SANTA CLARA, California. – Maybe it was fitting that Jimmy Garoppolo did his best to pretend to be Bob Griese, who sent the San Francisco 49ers for the Super Bowl to Griese’s old pounding ground in Miami.

Perhaps not a quarterback since the former Dolphins Hall of Famer had ever done less in the game that led his team to the Super Bowl than Garoppolo last Sunday, when he only threw eight passes in the 37:20 win over Green Bay.

This led to a certain predictable skepticism about whether Garoppolo should receive recognition for guiding the Niners to the Super Bowl or for participating in the tour.

“It is wild that he takes criticism for this,” said Joe Staley on Thursday. “We won the game. We did what we had to do to win the game, and that’s the main point of an NFL soccer game. I think he would be pretty sad if he had thrown 450 and we lost So it doesn’t really matter. “

Garoppolo admitted that he heard the criticism that he hadn’t done much to get San Francisco so far, and uses it as motivation, although he’s a lot quieter than teammate Richard Sherman, who seems to be tracking down doubters as fuel.

“I’m doing the same thing,” said Garoppolo. “I hear all that stuff and everything, but you can’t get it out all the time. You have to do what you want with it and take it for what it is. At the end of the day you have to go out and play football.”

Garoppolo completed six passes for 77 yards last week. It was the least number of attempts a team made in the playoffs since Grieses Dolphins threw six AFC title games against Oakland after the 1973 season and two weeks later in the Super Bowl win over Minnesota.

The only time a team threw eight or fewer passes in a playoff game was in the AFC championship in 1971 when Griese had eight attempts to beat Baltimore.

Since Garoppolo made one of his few mistakes in the off-season, the run-heavy script, which seems to be out of place in the modern Pass-Happy era, has been particularly impressive.

He threw an interception against Minnesota at the end of the first half of the division round for his 19th turnover of the season, more than any other player who made the postseason.

Since then, he has given 9 to 14 for 103 yards and a sack in more than six quarters when the Niners ran the ball in 73 of 88 offensive games.

In fact, Garoppolo was asked to kneel to lose more time during this period (five) than having passed a pass that passed the slash line (four).

“That’s exactly how this world works, and if you win a Super Bowl, an NFL MVP, or anything like that, you’ll be rewarded,” said coach Kyle Shanahan. “We ran the ball (in the past two weeks) so a lot of people will say that Jimmy hasn’t done enough. There have been many games this year where we couldn’t run the ball and we had to pass it I’m proud of that with Jimmy and our team, that you can’t really say that we have to win a game in a certain way. I think we showed that we can win in different ways. “

One reason why Garoppolo was asked to do as little as the Niners spent the past month playing from scratch. They haven’t left a game behind since the 34:31 comeback at week 16 against the Los Angeles Rams.

They have been tied or led in the last 186:14 games, so Shanahan could rely more on his defense and on-going play instead of relying on Garoppolo to deliver the big games.

The strategy worked because San Francisco had 89 transfers for 471 yards in the playoffs against Minnesota and Green Bay, though Garoppolo may have to do more to keep up with Patrick Mahomes and the top-flight Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

This season Garoppolo has shown that this is possible. He celebrated four comebacks in the fourth quarter and finished third in the league with three games with at least four TD passes in the regular season.

The biggest success was his 48-46 win in New Orleans in December, when he brought the Niners back 13 points behind in the first half and then expanded the game-defining Field Goal Drive in the last minute of regular time.

Garoppolo said one advantage of the strategy over the past two weeks was that the Niners were able to hold back some passing games that could work against the Chiefs.

“You have to be busy,” he said, “play the game the way you can.”

REMARKS: RB Tevin Coleman (shoulder) and WR Dante Pettis (illness) did not train. … LB Kwon Alexander (chest), DL Dee Ford (quadriceps, thighs) and S Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) were all limited.