Athol Daily News - First draft of the ARSD budget presented

ATHOL – Athol Royalston’s regional school committee and the general public looked at the first draft of the district’s proposed fiscal year 21 budget last week. The $ 25,428,132 spending package represents an increase of approximately $ 635,000 over the budget for the current fiscal year.

The proposal estimates that Athol’s share of the budget will be nearly $ 5.2 million, with Royalston bringing in just over $ 676,000. This corresponds to a proposed increase in school spending of more than 9 percent for each municipality compared to their estimates for FY20.

In an interview on Friday afternoon, superintendent Darcy Fernandes outlined the priorities that she hoped to fulfill when putting the proposal together.

“Our budget is based on our plan to improve the school district,” said Fernandes. We have three main areas of teaching and learning.

The first deals with literacy; consistently part of the daily lessons here in the district. In the second step, a graduated support system for the social, emotional and behavioral support of students is created. And the third concerns data decision processes. So the budget is based on these three terms or ideas. ”

The superintendent then said that when preparing the budget, district officials looked at the goals that needed to be met to achieve the goals set among the trio of areas outlined.

“Overall, we saw growth in ELA (English Language Arts), math and science last year,” she said. “So we want to keep what we have. That is our top priority. Next, we met with the principals in each school and asked them, “What do you need based on these priorities?” You gave it to us and you will see it in the budget. Basically, we’ve dealt with general resources in the household and hope to help pay for some of these things through the Student Opportunity Act (SOA). ”

The Student Opportunity Act, which was passed by the legislature and signed in November by Governor Charlie Baker, will fund $ 11.5 billion in the state’s public school districts over the next seven years. While districts across the Commonwealth are anxiously waiting for their share in the windfall, no one has yet been informed how much they will get.

“The only people who have given us numbers so far,” said Fernandes, “is the union. We have not yet received anything from the office of governor or from the (educational) commission. According to general law, we have until April 1st submit what we’re going to use this money for, so they have to let us know pretty quickly. ”

The superintendent said the district was trying to “be realistic”, adding that local officials hope to receive around $ 300,000 through the Student Opportunity Act.

According to Fernandes, the bottom line is, “We anticipate $ 675,000 for next year if we consider all requests from the principals for SOA.” If we took some of the SOA stuff away, that number would drop by about $ 275,000.

The extra things we’re looking for are now on budget, “she continued.” And the outline actually says: “Use of SOA funds.”

Fernandes said adding staff to strengthen social / emotional support and, in at least one case, reduce class size while providing more funding for curricula and tools. ”

She added that the persistent standoff in negotiations with the Athol Teaches Association was not a major problem in budget consolidation. The Athol Teaches Associatio represents the negotiating units of all district employees.

“We don’t know what the numbers are,” she said, “but we always try to predict what it will look like so we don’t go into the household and present something that is too far away.” We have therefore made some predictions in this area, which are contained in the (draft budget). ”

The school budget will be a topic of discussion at this week’s all-board meeting. This meeting starts at 6 p.m. on Wednesday January 22nd at the Athol Royalston Middle School.