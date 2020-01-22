Athol Daily News - Fire damages Athol's home

Published: 1/21/2020 9:48:07 PM

ATHOL – Firefighters from Athol and five surrounding cities fought a fire on Monday evening at sub-zero temperatures. However, according to Athol fire chief Joseph Guarnera, the cold weather did not prove to be an obstacle for first aiders.

The fire at Silver Lake St. 1151 was reported at 9:21 PM.

Guarnera said the fire started in the living room on the first floor of Nicholas Jakoulov and Kandace Reed’s family home. The first floor, he said, was badly damaged, while the second floor and the back of the building were also damaged. The boss was unable to estimate the damage in dollars, but added that the house was “not a total loss.”

“We are not sure at this time, but it appears that the fire was caused by a candle in the living room,” said Guarnera. “We’ll know more when the investigation is complete.”

“The first crew to arrive from Athol,” he said, “reported heavy smoke coming from the front of the building. They entered and started extinguishing the fire in the living room. The crews also went up to the roof Drilling holes to let the smoke out. The crews that worked together made a great stop. All the crews did a great job. It was bad, but it could have been a lot worse. It was really a team effort. ”

Guarnera said that only four Athol firefighters were on site until more units arrived. “You deserve a lot of credit.”

He noticed that there was a fire hydrant in front of the house.

In addition to Athol, units from Barre, New Salem, Orange, Templeton and Royalston reacted to the scene. According to Guarnera, a total of 28 firefighters were deployed during the peak of the fire.

One of the house owners is said to have informed Guarnera that they have been woken up by the house’s smoke detectors. No injuries were reported to residents or firefighters.

The crews left the scene on Tuesday morning at around 12:30 p.m.