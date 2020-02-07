Athol Daily News – Finalists chosen in regional superintendent search

ORANGE – The next chief inspector in the city will be responsible for the training of around 1,300 students, who will take over the helm of three school districts.

With inspector Tari N. Thomas retiring at the end of the school year, a search committee interviewed candidates for the position and selected four finalists who will be interviewed in public later this month.

The finalists are Jannell Pearson, assistant director of special education at Waltham Public Schools; Mary Jane Rickson, interim chief inspector at Maynard Public Schools; Phillip Saisa, most recently director of Overlook Middle School in the Ashburnham-Westminster regional school district; and Elizabeth Zielinski, chief inspector at Oxford Public Schools.

They will be interviewed at Ralph C. Mahar’s regional school on Tuesday 25 February and Thursday 27 February, after which the school committees will make their joint selection. The interviews are posted as official school committee meetings and are likely to be at 6 p.m.

The one being hired leads the Ralph C. Mahar Regional School District, Orange Elementary Schools District and Petersham School District.

candidates

Pearson holds a Ph.D. in education from the University of Massachusetts Lowell, a Masters in Education from the University of Massachusetts Boston, a bachelor’s degree from Florida A&M University and a certificate of advanced graduate study from Bridgewater State University. She has had training since 2002, starting as a special mathematics teacher in Boston, and then as a director at schools in Hanover and New Bedford before taking on her current role in Waltham in 2015.

“One of my achievements in Waltham is to create a share-based system that supports the identification and placement of students in special education,” Pearson wrote in a statement of interest. “Waltham has a large number of English-speaking students who are identified as students with disabilities … I created a process for IEP meetings that gave priority to both English language development and special education services.”

Rickson has a master’s degree in education from American International College and a bachelor’s degree from Western New England University, and has held various roles in education since 1990, including as a teacher and assistant director, a dean of students, an assistant superintendent and, in the Athol-Royalston Regional School District, a director of curriculum and instruction. She was an interim inspector in Maynard last year.

“The western part of the state has been my home most of my life, personally and professionally, and I long to return to my roots,” Rickson said. “In this position I bring 27 years of proven leadership in educational and educational leadership.”

Saisa holds a master’s degree in education from Endicott College and a bachelor’s degree from Fitchburg State College, and was a teacher at Mahar from 2001 to 2004, after which he was assistant director in the regional school district of Athol-Royalston and then the regional Quabbin Regional Schoolwijk . Saisa became director of the Overlook Middle School in Ashburnham in 2008, but took up that position on January 30, according to Gardner News.

“During my time at Overlook, I participated in budgeting, strategic planning, contractual negotiations, technology integration and curriculum development,” he said.

“In difficult financial times, it is important for school administrators to be creative in their approach to budgeting and facility management,” Saisa said, adding that he was able to “creatively finance” program development, co-curricular events, and building renovations.

Zielinski holds a Ph.D. from Boston College, a Masters in Education from Lesley University, a Postgraduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and a Bachelor’s degree from Our Lady of the Elms College. She has held various positions in education since 1990, including teacher, assistant director, director, school support specialist and assistant superintendent, and has been superintendent for the King Philip Regional School District in Wrentham since 2018 and superintendent in Oxford.

Zielinski said that in her 10 years as a superintendent she has shown leadership in budgeting, academics, special education, professional development, technology, safety and after-school activities and events.

“Fifty-three percent of our students in Oxford have a low income and are supported by a budget of $ 18 million,” she said. “I achieved a lot during my tenure, but none of it would have been possible without the support of the educational community, the school committee and the dedicated families of our students.”

Thomas announced her retirement last year, after eight years of work and after 37 years of training, and said she knew that “that time has come” to retire and that she is “optimistic about the next phase.”

The Superintendent Search Committee consists of members of all school committees of the relevant districts, school faculty, city officials, a student and a parent. They started to meet in January and assessed 11 confidential applications for the superintendent position. Six semi-finalists were interviewed privately last week, after which the search committee chose the last four.

Mahar consists of a high school and high school, for classes 7 to 12, and serves students from Orange, New Salem, Wendell and Petersham. It had 628 students enrolled in total this school year, according to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Orange has two primary schools, Fisher Hill Elementary School and Dexter Park Innovation School, and 534 students – with plans to consolidate students into an extensive Fisher Hill and Dexter Park to demolish if voters accept the construction project this summer.

Petersham Center School is a primary school with 131 students.

During her time, Thomas led all three school districts from a central office in Mahar.

Reach David McLellan at [email protected] or 413-772-0261, ext. 268.

