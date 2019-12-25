Athol Daily News – Early race pushes UMass ahead of Maine 74-53

Loading...

AMHERST – The nine-day break after the games had an impact on UMass early.

The Minutemen scored well, but they seemed a little lethargic on the defensive side and Maine was able to keep pace. When the first time out struck, however, a switch toggled for UMass and the attitude on the ground for the next 10 minutes was very different from that which started the match.

Coach Matt McCall's message was simple but effective as the Minutemen found a new level on the field. UMass held Maine without a basket for almost nine minutes as they increased their lead to 18 points with eight minutes left in the first half. That was all the momentum the Minutemen would need to make a six-game skid with a 74-53 victory over the Black Bears at the Mullins Center on Friday night.

"We have worked far too hard during this long period where we haven't had a game," said freshman center Tre Mitchell. "We trained so much in training, we started competing so much harder, he just told us we just had to walk down the throat and keep going for 40 minutes."

It turned out that it wasn't as simple as McCall had hoped, but this 20-3 race was the epitome of how the third-year coach wants his team is playing this season. The Minutemen (6-6) used their pressure to force the Maine (3-9) to lose pace in attack, causing six reversals and many poor shots from the Black Bears. UMass also received some help from a few bad finishes around the rim, but he bounced the ball well on those misses and refused the Black Bears a second look at the rim.

Linking performance together was the UMass clinical ball movement presented in attack to win open shots across the court. The Minutemen collected 10 assists in their first 13 marks and shot almost 50% of the ground while extending the lead.

The race was followed by a lull as Maine cut the lead in half by the intermission. Then a solid start to the second half was followed by another period of neglect on the part of the Minutemen. Still, UMass was able to hang on and back in the last seven minutes of the match.

"We had a good start, we jumped there, we had an 18-point lead and we really relaxed," said McCall. “The last eight minutes of the first half we played really, really bad. Then to start the second half, the two games that Keon (Clergeot) made were important to us. … We got layups, then there was just a sloppy game, but we ended the game the right way. "

With a shorthanded team, McCall had to get creative with their lineups and give more playing time to some players who haven't seen much ground this season. Freshman C.J. Jackson enjoyed his first extended play time of the season with 10 points and three interceptions in 24 minutes of action against the Black Bears. Those 24 minutes tripled what Jackson had played in the Minutemen's first 11 games, but said he was ready for the moment on Friday.

"I just treated it like another basketball game," said Jackson. "I have played in more than a thousand games in my life, I have treated him as I have treated everyone else."

Jackson's contributions were another sign of the depth that UMass has on its roster this season. In McCall's first two seasons, depth began to drop after the third or fourth bench player, but Jackson was able to give quality minutes to the Minutemen despite the start of the season as McCall's sixth man on the bench.

In addition, the contributions of the actors took place at times when UMass needed to find a secondary score. Junior Carl Pierre had only one 3-point pointer in the first half and had a difficult day shooting the ball until late in the competition.

But his teammates took over with Tre Mitchell scoring 16 of his 23 points, a peak in play, and the Minutemen scoring an additional score from Jackson, Preston Santos and Djery Baptiste with a total of 12 points, almost double their season averages combined. the game.

"It shows how hard we work and how much time we spend and how much rest everyone spends," said first-year goalkeeper Sean East. "We are a good team, we just had a few bumps and bruises … and (Jackson) was ready to play. This is what we need from him."