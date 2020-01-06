Athol Daily News - Ducks, Badgers are hoping for another thriller at Rose Bowl

Loading...

PASADENA, Calif. – When Oregon and Wisconsin met in the Rose Bowl eight years ago, two brilliant crimes bet on a 45-38 thriller on one of the most exciting afternoons in this venerable Story Bowl game.

Wednesday’s duck rematch with badgers could have similar offensive fireworks, considering how talented both squads are. It will come as no surprise, however, that the recent clash of these multi-year powers will be decided by two defenses that are among the best in the nation.

Regardless of how the 106th edition of the Granddaddy of They All turns out, Oregon (11-2) and Wisconsin (10-3) are grateful that they have had a season in which their highest goals with the highest consolation prize for everyone players were reached in the Pac-12 or the Big Ten.

“It has always been a dream for our West Coast players,” said Oregon coach Mario Cristobal. “They can tell you about all the games in the past, the players that shone great. They can tell you about the hard games, the tight games, and they learn about the pomp that surrounds them and the incredible events that go with it. You have watched this for a long, long time. Since they were knee high and playing Little League football, this has been a goal for them. And now it’s a reality. “

Many of the current players on both teams have fond memories of how they played the Rose Bowl Matchup 2012 between their future schools. Russell Wilson and Montee Ball led the Badgers to 508 yards and took a fourth-quarter lead, but the Ducks gained and won 621 yards from a stacked roster built around LaMichael James and De’Anthony Thomas.

Back then, Ducks coach Chip Kelly’s inventive offensive philosophy was in sharp contrast to the old-school badger mindset. The Ducks have successfully changed their style since then, and Cristobal’s employees have redialed the uniqueness and stress of the offensive lines.

“You are much more physical than I thought,” said Wisconsins linebacker Zack Baun. “I think in the past they were rather quick and hit you on the brink and overtook you. But I think they are a tough soccer team and I really didn’t expect that.”

The general philosophy of the Badgers has not changed significantly and still works perfectly.

Wisconsin has had three consecutive losses in the Rose Bowl from 2011 to 2013, but the Badgers have won their last five consecutive bowl games, including four in a row under coach Paul Chryst.

Both schools have landed in Pasadena for the fourth time in the past 11 years after narrowly missing a college football playoff slot. Oregon is the only Power Five conference champion not to hit the playoff field while Wisconsin lost the Big Ten title game to Ohio State.

As always, nobody publicly complains about a missed opportunity amidst the splendor of Pasadena.

“We have a chance to consolidate our place in history with our program by becoming Rose Bowl champions,” said Wisconsin star Jonathan Taylor, who just won his second Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back. “We’ve been talking about this since we found out we’re coming to the Rose Bowl.”

On another beautiful New Year’s Day in Arroyo Seco there is more to see:

RUN IT

Two elite running crimes face two of the nation’s best storm defenses. Taylor probably closes his most prolific three-year career at the stadium, where the likes of Ron Dayne and Ball Wild have run for Wisconsin, while C. J. Verdell and newcomer Travis Dye have been consistently effective for Oregon all season.

HERBERT’S FINALE

Justin Herbert will move to the NFL after ending his four-year career as an Oregon quarterback with his first Rose Bowl. His leadership has grown steadily during his tenure at his hometown school, and the ducks know they can count on him in a close game.

“He was always one of my ultimate teammates in my book because he’s just a guy player like he’s just a team guy,” said Oregon receiver Juwan Johnson, who plays in his second Rose Bowl after the Penn State broadcast. “You see, he doesn’t sit on the sidelines because he always cheers these guys up. Whatever the team wants, whatever the team needs, he does.”

PASADENA VETERAN

Chryst has never been the Rose Bowl head coach, but he was Wisconsin’s offensive coordinator when they reached the game in 2011. He is one of the few badgers who have experience with grandfather, but he does not believe that this is a factor.

“I really appreciated the way the guys prepared, but it wasn’t difficult,” said Chryst. “If you have to prepare for this game against a team like Oregon, I’m not saying the game will be easy, but preparation and motivation are not a challenge.”

FULL CROWD

Cristobal confirmed on Tuesday that recipient Mycah Pittman is healthy and will be playing in the Rose Bowl. Pittman broke his arm against Arizona on November 16, but practiced without restrictions in Los Angeles this week. He has only played six games this season due to two injuries, but due to his presence Herbert will have more healthy goals than most of the season. Pittman’s speed could be a serious asset in the offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo’s schedule, who will be leaving the UNLV head coach after the Rose Bowl.