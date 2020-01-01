Athol Daily News – Ducks And Badgers Hope Another Rose Bowl Thriller

Loading...

PASADENA, California – When Oregon and Wisconsin met at the Rose Bowl eight years ago, two brilliant offenses sparked a 45-38 thriller on one of the most exciting afternoons in the world. The story of this venerable bowl game.

The Ducks' rematch with the Badgers on Wednesday could have similar offensive fireworks, given the great talent of the two teams. However, no one will be surprised if the last encounter between these perennial powers is decided by two defenses that are among the best in the nation.

No matter how it goes in the 106th edition of the Granddaddy of Them All, Oregon (11-2) and Wisconsin (10-3) are thankful to end seasons that have fallen short of their highest goals with the ultimate consolation prize for any player in the Pac-12 or the Big Ten.

"For our West Coast players, it has always been their dream," said Oregon coach Mario Cristobal. "They can tell you about all the games in the past, about the players who shone spectacularly. They can tell you about tough games, close games, and they learn about the appearance and the incredible events that go with it. They have been watching this for a very, very long time. Since they are on their knees and playing small league football, this has been a goal for them. And now it is a reality. "

Many of the current players on both teams have fond memories of watching the 2012 Rose Bowl game between their future schools. Russell Wilson and Montee Ball led the Badgers to 508 yards and took the lead in the fourth quarter, but the Ducks rallied and won with 621 yards from a stacked formation built around LaMichael James and De ' Anthony Thomas.

Back then, the inventive offensive philosophies of Ducks coach Chip Kelly contrasted sharply with the Badgers' old-school mentality. The Ducks have managed to change styles since then, with Cristobal staff recalling the uniqueness and emphasizing the strength of the offensive line.

"They're much more physical than I thought," said Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun. "I think in the past they have tended to be faster and beat you on the wire and get behind you. But I think it’s a hard nosed football team, and I really didn’t expect that. "

The overall philosophy of the Badgers hasn't changed much at all, and it still works very well.

Wisconsin played three consecutive games in the Rose Bowl from 2011 to 2013, but the Badgers have won their last five consecutive bowl games, including four in a row with coach Paul Chryst.

The two schools have landed in Pasadena for the fourth time each in the past 11 years after narrowly missing out on a college football qualifier. Oregon is the only Power Five conference champion to miss the playoffs, while Wisconsin lost the Big Ten title game to Ohio State.

As usual, no one publicly mourns a missed opportunity amidst the splendors of Pasadena.

"We have a chance to burn our place in history with our program by becoming champions of the Rose Bowl," said Wisconsin star Jonathan Taylor, who has just won his second Doak Walker Award as best carrier nation ball. "This is something we have been talking about since we realized we were coming to the Rose Bowl."

Here are other things to watch for on another beautiful New Years Day in Arroyo Seco:

RUN

Two elite racing offenses face two of the best precipitating defenses in the country. Taylor likely ends his prolific three-year career at the stadium where Ron Dayne and Ball went wild for Wisconsin, while CJ Verdell and freshman Travis Dye have been consistently effective all season for the season. Oregon.

HERBERT FINAL

Justin Herbert will head to the NFL after completing his four-year career as an Oregon quarterback with his first Rose Bowl. His consistent leadership has grown throughout his tenure at his hometown school, and the Ducks know they can count on him in a close game.

"He has always been in my book one of my best teammates because he is just a gamer guy, as he is just a team guy", said Oregon wide receiver Juwan Johnson, who plays in his second Rose Bowl after his transfer from Penn State. "You see, he doesn't sit on the sidelines because he always cheers for these guys. Whatever the team wants, whatever the needs of the team, that's what it does. "

PASADENA VETERAN

Chryst was never the head coach of the Rose Bowl, but he was the Wisconsin's offensive coordinator when they reached the 2011 game. He is one of the few Badgers today with Grandpa experience, but he doesn't think it's a factor.

"I enjoyed the way the guys prepared, but it was not difficult," said Chryst. "When you are preparing for this game, against a team like Oregon, I am not saying that the game is going to be easy, but the preparation and the motivation, it is not a challenge."

FULL FLOCK

Cristobal confirmed on Tuesday that receiver Mycah Pittman is in good health and will play in the Rose Bowl. Pittman broke his arm against Arizona on November 16, but has practiced without restrictions in Los Angeles this week. He has only played six games this season due to two injuries, but his presence means that Herbert will have healthier targets than he has had for most of the season. Pittman's speed could be a serious asset in the game plan of offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo, who will step down to become the head coach of UNLV after the Rose Bowl.