Athol Daily News - Donate blood to the Red Cross, maybe win a Super Bowl trip

The American Red Cross reports that blood donors of all blood types – especially blood group O – and platelet donors are currently in urgent need to make an appointment to replenish their blood supply after the holiday weeks.

To meet critical needs, the Red Cross and the NFL are working together to offer a lucky winner a trip to the Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

During the Christmas and New Year weeks, volunteer sponsor groups performed approximately 500 fewer blood tests than needed to meet patient needs, the Red Coss said. Many groups postpone blood donation during the winter holidays.

“Life-saving medical treatments and emergencies never go on vacation,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of Red Cross Biomedical Services, in a prepared statement. “A decrease in donations can affect patient care. For this reason, the Red Cross encourages eligible donors to make an appointment to help people affected by illness and trauma. ”

Donors are asked to make an appointment with the Red Cross Blood Donor app. To do this, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or activate the blood donor function on any Alexa Echo device.

As a thank you, those who donate blood or platelets before January 19 are automatically given the chance to experience the Super Bowl live.

The Red Cross and the NFL teamed up to win two Super Bowl LIV tickets, entry to the official NFL tailgate, Super Bowl Experience tickets at the Miami Beach Convention Center, round-trip flight to Miami and three nights at the hotel on offer at the Alexander – All Suite Oceanfront Resort (January 31 to February 3) and a gift card worth USD 500 for expenses. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl for more information.

“The Red Cross appreciates the support of the NFL in this crucial time of year when every donation – and every donor – matters. We hope this could inspire some to make regular blood and platelet donation one of their New Year’s resolutions,” Sullivan said.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities at Worcester Blood Donation Center, 381 Plantation St.:

January 7, 12 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

January 8, 12 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

January 9, 11:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

January 10, 8:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

January 11, 8:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

January 12, 8:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

January 13, 12 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

January 14, 12 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

January 15, 12 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

January 16, 11:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

January 17, 8:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

January 18, 8:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

January 19, 8:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

January 20, 12 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

January 21, 12 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

January 22, 12 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

January 23, 11:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

January 24, 8:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

January 25, 8:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

January 27, 8:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

January 27, 12 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

January 28, 12 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

January 29, 12 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

January 30, 11:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

January 31, 8:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

All blood types are required. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other IDs are required at check-in. People who are 17 years old in most states (16 with parental consent, if allowed by state law), weigh at least 30 kg, and are in generally good health may be able to donate blood. High school graduates and other donors who are 18 years or younger must also meet certain size and weight requirements. Donors can save time on their next donation by using the Rapid Pass to provide information before they arrive at the drive. Go to RedCross.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor app.

The American Red Cross is a non-profit organization that feeds and emotionally supports victims of disasters. provides about 40% of the national blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families.