Athol Daily News – Dolphins MVP Ryan Fitzpatrick Might Not Be Back Next Season

Loading...

DAVIE, Florida – The most useful player in the Miami Dolphins may not even start next year, which suggests how much the team hopes to improve during the offseason.

It also explains why Ryan Fitzpatrick could take this MVP award and retire.

Not that he would leave exactly the top; the Dolphins are 4-11 in Sunday's New England season finale. Fitzpatrick started all four wins and eight losses, breaking his 15-season record to 54-83-1.

But for the Dolphins, Fitzpatrick, 37, would come out on top – not that he said if he wanted to stop or play another season.

"I don't know it will be a difficult decision," he said on Thursday. "I will follow the formal process and understand things. … part of it for me is just to sit with my family. This is something that I owe to them, to me and my wife, and to understand this end. "

Another factor is whether he has a starting job for him. This week Fitzpatrick was chosen MVP of the Dolphins by the media and also won the Leadership Award in a vote of his teammates. Despite this, owner Stephen Ross said top priority during the offseason would be to acquire a franchise quarterback.

This would send Fitzpatrick to the bench. He is under contract for $ 5.5 million in 2020 but wants to start.

"I love being there, playing and being part of the solution," he said.

It was Fitzpatrick's role for most of 2019, and that's the main reason why the rebuilding Dolphins aren't about to finish 0-16.

Fitzpatrick lost job # 1 against Josh Rosen in week 3, found him in week 7 and led the turnaround after a 0-7 start. Miami has won four of its last eight games, and in the past six weeks, Fitzpatrick has thrown for 1,845 yards, placing him second in the NFL during that period.

In last week's overtime victory over Cincinnati, he threw for 419 yards, the highest total in his career in 155 games.

Fitzpatrick even leads the dolphins in a rush.

"He plays with such joy," said center and captain Daniel Kilgore. "For him, being as old as him and always going out and running to throw and do things that normal people can't do is pretty exciting. I love to play for him. "

Rookie coach Brian Flores stayed with Fitzpatrick in the streak rather than giving Rosen another try, claiming the veteran gave Miami the best chance at winning.

"He has done a great job for us this year," said Flores. "I love that he is our quarterback."

But at some point, the Dolphins will want to continue. And Fitzpatrick doesn't want to carry a clipboard, especially when it means running out of family time.

He is the father of seven and his wife and children have stayed at home in Tampa this season while playing in Miami. The separation pulled him.

"It's the dance recital, the soccer game, being able to present for the student of the month award, or being able to go to dinner at Chick-fil-A and watch the guy make animals in a balloon, "said Fitzpatrick. "These are the things you miss every year, as they get older, it becomes harder and harder to miss them."

On the other hand, with a smile, Fitzpatrick noted an advantage in pursuing his career: full-time fatherhood will present new challenges.

"I cannot do without some of these tasks," he said. "I think retirement will be much more difficult than playing football."