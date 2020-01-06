Athol Daily News - Devils slip past Bruins with a 3-2 win in a shootout

Loading...

NEWARK, N.J. – Damon Severson was ranked by his teammates as the unlikely shootout star for the New Jersey Devils.

Severson scored a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins in round six on Tuesday.

Severson defeated Jaroslav Halak with a backhand and Mackenzie Blackwood took the win by stopping Patrice Bergeron.

After the first eight shooters were stopped, Jack Hughes scored for New Jersey and Chris Wagner from Boston on round 5 the first goal for the defender, who had only made six appearances in the shootout in his six-year career.

“After the game, there were a lot of accusations that I didn’t know what I was doing out there,” said Severson.

Far from it. On closer inspection, Severson saw Halak flashing a strong glove in the shootout. It was time for a change.

“I figured if I could make a good fake and take the backhand and get up, I would have a better chance of scoring,” said Severson. “In the end it started. It was a big deal. It feels good.”

It was his second career shootout goal that brought the Devils to a second consecutive win two goals behind.

Blake Coleman and Jesper Bratt scored a goal for New Jersey and Blackwood stopped 28 shots.

“Everyone competes all the time,” said Blackwood. “Regardless of whether we score one or two goals, everyone plays in the same way. I think we’re really starting to learn how to win and how to play properly.

Brad Marchand and Joakim Nordstrom scored a goal for Boston and Halak stopped 42 shots. The defeat reduced the Bruins’ winning streak by three points, but the series of points was extended to eight games (4: 0: 4). Boston is victorious in six shootouts this season.

“There is a 2-0 lead on the road. We normally coped well with these situations, but not tonight, ”said Bruce Cassidy, Bruins coach. “So we go away with one point, but nobody is happy there. In the overall standings, things just look better tomorrow. “

The Bruins seized an early opportunity when Devils defender P.K. Subban was whistled 1:17.

David Pastrnak unloaded a heavy shot from the left point, which Blackwood partially blocked. Marchand cleared the rebound in the crease at 2:03 a.m. for his 20th goal and reached this mark for a seventh season in a row.

This only record of the opening phase extended Pastrnak’s series of points to eight games with three goals and ten assists.

Boston extended the lead to 2-0 at 4:27 a.m. when Nordstrom jammed the puck past Blackwood in a duel.

Falling behind by two goals seemed to ignite the Devils, which by chance gave the Bruins the chance for the rest of the period.

The renewed energy paid off when Coleman, who was dating Nikita Gusev, met at 8:58 am to reduce the deficit to one.

The Devils had several good chances in the meantime, particularly a Sami Vatanen shot that fell off the post. They kept pushing hard into the third and it paid off.

Bratt even pulled New Jersey at 1:11 p.m. and deflected Subban’s shot from the point to score 2-2.

The devils left the Bruins behind in the third game with 19: 5.

“We play in a team that normally plays hard and gets its chances from hard work and reaching the net,” said Bergeron. “We knew what was going to happen. We have spent too much time in our zone and energy there, and you cannot. It hurt us here. “

Boston defender Matt Grzelcyk fired a shot from the crossbar – the best opportunity for both sides in extra time.

Injuries are accumulating for the Bruins. D Connor Clifton (upper body) and C David Krejci (lower body) were injured in the 3-2 win against Buffalo. They join D Charlie McAvoy (lower body) and D Torey Krug (upper body), who are also injured. … Boston D Zdeno Chara played in his 1,525. Play and move up to 18th place on the career list behind Brendan Shanahan. Devils D Will Butcher (lower body) returned after missing a game.

Bruins: Columbus hosts on Thursday

Devil: At the New York Islanders on Thursday