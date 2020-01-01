Athol Daily News – Devils escape Bruins with 3-2 shootout win

Loading...

Published: 12/31/2019 9:16:22 p.m.

Modified: 31/12/2019 21:16:04

NEWARK, New Jersey – Damon Severson took a rib from his teammates as an unlikely shooting star for the New Jersey Devils.

Severson scored in the sixth round on Tuesday to give the Devils a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins.

Severson defeated Jaroslav Halak in a backhand and Mackenzie Blackwood claimed victory by stopping Patrice Bergeron.

After the first eight shooters were arrested, Jack Hughes of New Jersey and Chris Wagner of Boston both scored in round 5 to set the stage for the defenseman who was taking his sixth shootout appearance in six years in the career.

"There were a lot of charges after the game that I didn't know what I was doing there," said Severson.

Far from there. By observing closely, Severson saw that Halak was throwing a solid glove during the shooting. It was time to change the pace.

"I figured if I could make a good fake and go back and make it go up, I would have a better chance of scoring," said Severson. "In the end, he entered. It was a big problem. It was good. "

It was his second career shootout score, and it allowed the Devils to take their second straight win as they recovered from a two-goal deficit.

Blake Coleman and Jesper Bratt scored for New Jersey in regulation and Blackwood stopped 28 shots.

"Everyone is participating all the time," said Blackwood. “Whether we go down a goal or two, everyone plays the same way. I think we are really starting to learn how to win and what it takes to play the right way.

Brad Marchand and Joakim Nordstrom scored for Boston and Halak stopped 42 shots. The loss broke the Bruins' winning streak to three, but extended their streak to eight games (4-0-4). Boston is winless in six shootouts this season.

“You get a 2-0 lead on the road; In general, we have managed to handle these situations well, but not tonight, "said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy. "So we leave with a point but nobody is satisfied with it. It looks better tomorrow in the standings. "

The Bruins took advantage of an early opportunity when Devils defender P.K. Subban was whistled for 1:17 interference in the game.

David Pastrnak fired a heavy shot from the left point which Blackwood partially blocked. Marchand cleared the rebound in the fold at 2:03 for his 20th goal, hitting that mark for the seventh consecutive season.

This opening season count alone extended Pastrnak's point streak to eight games with three goals and 10 assists.

Boston extended the lead to 2-0 at 4:27 of the second as Nordstrom caught the puck ahead of Blackwood in a goal-mouth race.

A two-goal delay seemed to trigger the Devils, who tied the Bruins' luck for the rest of the period.

The renewed energy paid off as Coleman, polishing a round trip with Nikita Gusev, scored at 8:58 to reduce the deficit to one.

The Devils had several other good chances in the interim, in particular a shot from Sami Vatanen who rang the post. They continued to push hard in the third and it paid off.

Bratt shot New Jersey even at 13:11, diverting Subban's wrist shot from the point to tie the game at 2-2.

The Devils edged the Bruins 19-5 in the third third.

"We play with a team that usually plays hard and gets their chances by working hard and going to the net," said Bergeron. “We knew what we were facing. We have spent too much time in our area, and energy there, and you can't do that. This is where it hurt us. "

Boston defender Matt Grzelcyk shot the crossbar, the best opportunity for either side in overtime.

NOTES

Injury builds up for the Bruins. D Connor Clifton (upper body) and C David Krejci (lower body) were struck off after suffering injuries in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Buffalo. They join D Charlie McAvoy (lower body), D Torey Krug (upper body) who are also injured. … Boston D Zdeno Chara played his 1,525th game and passed Brendan Shanahan in 18th place on the career list. … Devils D Will Butcher (lower body) came back after missing a game.

NEXT

Bruins: Welcome Columbus Thursday

Devils: At the New York Islanders Thursday