Athol Daily News - DeRozan scored 30, Walker threw, Spurs defeated Celtics 129-114

BOSTON – DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points on Wednesday night to lead San Antonio to a 129:11 win over the Boston Celtics when Spurs scored 22 of the game’s first 25 points and held out in a slightly more competitive – and controversial – second half ,

Kemba Walker returned after missing three games with the flu and was eliminated with two technical fouls when he spoke out against a non-call in the third quarter. A full bottle or cup was thrown from the stands and landed in front of the bank in San Antonio. nobody was hit. The game was delayed briefly while the pitch was cleared and the public address spokesman urged fans not to.

The hustle and bustle – Celtics coach Brad Stevens also received a T – slowed a rally in Boston, which reduced the previous 22-point deficit to 76-69. LaMarcus Aldridge made two of the three technical fouls and when he missed the third, Derrick White was fouled and both free throws to give the Spurs an 80-69 lead. San Antonio soon made an 11-0 run and the Celtics never made it into the single digits again.

Lonnie Walker IV scored 19 points for the Spurs, which improved to 9-6 since December 1 when they had a 7-14 record. San Antonio has avoided what would have been the Celtics’ first win of the season since 2011.

Gordon Hayward scored 18 points and Jaylen Brown had 16 for Boston, who has lost two in a row for the third time this season.

Walker had an indefinite minute limit in his first return. But he played only 18 minutes before complaining that LaMarcus Aldridge hadn’t called with a hard pick. Walker ended up with six points, four assists and three rebounds.

The Celtics made a basket in the first seven minutes and followed 22-3 before Enes Kanter hit a foul line jumper to end a 14-0 run. It was 26-7 when Boston scored 11 of the next 13 points and San Antonio started the second quarter with 34-22.

It was 65-47 at half time.

Tacko Fall played the first half of his career. He was in for 5 minutes, missed a shot, and snapped a rebound. … Marcus Smart hit his 500th career 3-pointer … Trey Lykes had seven points and three rebounds for San Antonio in the first quarter.

spores: Friday in Memphis.

Celts: Visit Philadelphia on Thursday.