Athol Daily News - Derek Jeter, Larry Walker elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame

NEW YORK – Derek Jeter was unanimously elected to the Hall of Fame, while Larry Walker also received the highest baseball award on Tuesday.

The longtime captain of the New York Yankees appeared on 396 of 397 ballots cast by the Baseball Writers ‘Association of America, falling just short of the standard when Yankees’ longtime teammate Mariano Rivera made the first unanimous vote last year. Jeter’s 99.7% were second to Ken Griffey Jr. (99.3%).

“I was speechless when I got the call,” said Jeter. “To be honest, I was pretty nervous and when I got it, I really didn’t know what to say.”

It was not immediately known which voter would not select Jeter, who was featured in all 219 ballots published before the announcement. On February 4, the BBWAA will publish additional ballot papers from writers who have opted for a public listing.

“I don’t like hexing anything,” said Jeter. “Nobody thinks they will go to the Hall of Fame.”

Walker participated in 304 ballots, six of which exceeded the required 75%, compared to 54.6% in the previous year. He made his tenth and final appearance on the BBWAA poll and tweeted earlier in the day: “I think I’m going to be a little short today.”

Pitcher Curt Schilling finished third with 278 votes (70%) in his eighth ballot, an increase of 60.9% but still shy of 20 votes. The steroid pair of Roger Clemens (61%) and Barry Bonds (60.7%) both showed slight increases. Bonds rose 59.1% last year and Clemens 59.5%.

Jeter and Walker will be admitted to the hall in Cooperstown on July 26, together with catcher Ted Simmons and former players’ association leader Marvin Miller, who were elected by the hall’s Modern Era Committee last month.

As a five-time World Series champion, Jeter became a baseball fan when he appeared on the largest media market in the United States from 1995 to 2014. He was the AL Rookie of the Year in 1996, when the Yankees won the World Series for the first time since 1978, and then led New York to three direct track and field titles from 1998 to 2000. The converted Yankees added their 27th title in 2009.

Jeter defined himself by moments more than numbers: his unexpected backhand flipped out of the abyss to take out Oakland’s Jeremy Giambi in the 2001 AL Division Series; his Mr. November home game in the 10th inning that won Game 4 of the 2001 World Series; his first jump on the bleachers after receiving a pop-up with the 12th inning from Boston’s Trot Nixon in 2004; a home game against the left for his 3,000. Hit in a career-best 5v5 game in 2011; a single from the ninth inning in his last home game in 2014; A single in his last fight three days later that raised his career average to 0.310.

After being discovered a year earlier by Dick Grouch, a Yankees boy scout, as a junior high school student, Jeter was named in 1992 by Houston (Phil Nevin), Cleveland (Paul Shuey), Montreal (BJ Wallace) and Baltimore (Jeffrey Hammonds) bypassed. and Cincinnati (Chad Mottola). He made his debut on May 29, 1995 for the Yankees and was used in shortstop mode after the following spring training by Joe Torre, the new manager.

Jeter was a 14-time all-star and five-time gold glove winner, although the defensive metrics were wrong. He was named captain by owner George Steinbrenner in June 2003 and held a position that has been open since Don Mattingly’s retirement after the 1995 season. He finished with 3,465 hits, 260 homers, 358 stolen bases and 1,311 RBIs, and earned $ 266 million from the Yankees.

He was the ninth player to be chosen in the arena after playing exclusively for the Yankees, including Lou Gehrig (1939), Bill Dickey (1954), Joe DiMaggio (1955), Earle Combs (1970), Whitey Ford and Mickey Mantle (1974). Phil Rizzuto (1994) and Rivera.

Jeter used part of his savings to join the group that bought the Miami Marlins in September 2017 and became CEO. Jeter threw off veterans and dealt with inexpensive youngsters in a way the Yankees had never done before.

Walker met 0.313 with 0.383 Homers, 1.311 RBIs and 230 stolen bases for Montreal (1989-94), Colorado (1995-2004) and St. Louis (2004-05), a five-time All-Star and seven-time gold glove winner. In 1998, 1999 and 2001 he led the most important leagues on average.

Assessing his offensive performance was a problem for some baseball writers since he had spent 9½ seasons in the air at Denver’s Coors Field at home. Walker beat .381 with 1,172 OPS and 154 home runs in 597 games at Coors and .282 with 229 homers and .873 OPS in 1,391 games elsewhere, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

He received only 20.3% on his first ballot in 2011 and dropped to just 10.2% in 2014. It rose to 21.9% in 2017, before rising to 34.1% in 2018.

Walker became the second Canadian-born player to be chosen after Ferguson Jenkins in 1991.

“As a Canadian, you came into this world with a stick in your hand and skates on your feet,” said Walker. “So that’s how I was when I was a kid. You played hockey and that’s all that matters. When hockey didn’t go the way I wanted, baseball found me more or less.”

Voter turnouts could be an advantage next year if the most popular first-time players are Torii Hunter and Mark Bührle. David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez will take part in the 2022 ballot, which was suspended for the entire season in 2014 for violations of the drug program and baseball’s collective agreement.

Slick-fielding shortstop Omar Vizquel could be a rising star after reaching 52.6% in its third election year. The eleven-time gold glove winner with 2,877 hits has seven years left to earn 75%. Other potential movers are Scott Rolen (35.5%), Billy Wagner (31.7%) and Gary Sheffield (30.5%).