Athol Daily News – Dear PC doctor: what’s with the NewsGuard app?

A friend told me about an app that helps you tell if a news article you are reading is true or not. It could be called New Guard. What can you tell me about that?

You may be thinking about NewsGuard. It is a web browser extension that you can download. NewsGuard employs journalists and editors to review websites based on a set of criteria that include credibility and transparency. You can find more information about their process here: https://www.newsguardtech.com/ratings/rating-process-riteria/

Other sites that may be of interest to you are:

PolitiFact, a website for checking facts, managed by the Poynter Institute. It assesses the accuracy of statements in the media. You can find more information about PolitiFact at https://www.politifact.com/

AllSides, in which popular topics are presented from the left, right and center perspective. AllSides also publishes bias reviews for many media and writers. www.allsides.com

FactCheck.org, a project of the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania. Their mission is to monitor the actual accuracy of the statements made by politicians.

