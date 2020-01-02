Athol Daily News – Dear PC Doctor: Problems with the new Fitbit

Loading...

Published: 01/20/20

Modified: 1/2/2020 5:57:21 PM

Dear PC Doctor:

I have a new Fitbit, the Inspire model. Every time I load it, it erases all the data. It does not record anything from previous dates. Is there a way to fix this?

thank you,

James

Dear James:

It doesn't sound good! I am wondering if your device is not configured properly or if it is defective. Our best

the recommendation would be to consult a technician from Fitbit. If you visit their website,

https://help.fitbit.com/?l=en_US&cu=1&fs=ContactUs, you will be presented with a variety of options for

talk to them. They should be able to help you solve this problem.

Good luck!

Until next time,

Happy Computing!

Editor's note: Questions should be directed to PC Doctor, responsible for the Athol Public Library, [email protected] or Athol Public Library, 568 Main St., Athol, Mass. 01331, or deposited in the library.