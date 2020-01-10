Loading...

Published: 01/09/2020 10:12:21 PM

Modified: 01/09/2020 10:11:43 p.m.

Dear PC Doctor:

I love the Do Not Disturb feature on my iPhone. Calls, warnings and notifications are muted while my screen is locked. At night I set it so that only my favorite contacts (my children!) Ring. I can sleep well knowing that robo calls don’t wake me up, but when my family needs me they can reach me.

I told a friend about it – he was wondering if there is a similar feature for Android phones. I told them I would ask you!

Thank you very much,

Calm sleeper

Dear peaceful one:

Yes! It is also known as do not disturb. With “Do not disturb” you can mute all notifications, sounds and visual disturbances. You can also restrict incoming calls and let only important people through.

To activate Do Not Disturb, swipe down from the top of the screen to open the notification shade, and select the Do Not Disturb icon. Tap to enable Do Not Disturb with your predefined settings. To make changes to your settings, long-tap the Do Not Disturb icon to bring up the Settings menu. There are three sections in the Settings menu: Behavior, Exceptions, and Schedule. You can also get here by tapping the Settings gear icon on the notification bar and then tapping Do Not Disturb Sound.

There are two options in the Behavior section. In Sound and Vibration, you can add exceptions to what you want to mute: alarms, media, and touch sounds. Toggle everyone on and off to make sure they work in Do Not Disturb mode. The second option is notifications. You can only hide the sound from notifications or hide visual and audible interruptions. Tap the gear icon next to Custom to make further changes.

In exceptions, the second section, you can configure exactly who can reach you while “Do Not Disturb” is activated. You can also specify that only contacts are marked with an asterisk. You can customize tagged contacts in your phone’s Contacts app, or just check the tagged contacts section to set them up.

I hope it helps!

Until next time,

Have fun calculating!

