Athol Daily News – Dear doctor: Need help with a new tablet

Published: 1/31/2020 9:18:06 PM

Modified: 1/31/2020 9:17:56 PM

Need help with a new tablet

Dear PC doctor:

I just bought a new tablet computer to use for work. I am supposed to download a specific app that my new employer needs. I found it in the Google Play Store, but when I tried to add it to my tablet, I received a message that the app was not compatible with my device. What does this mean?

Signed,

Jenna

Dear Jenna:

Oh no!

It is even possible that your tablet cannot use that app. However, before you give it up, there is a trick you can try. First switch off your device completely and restart it. Go to your settings. Choose Apps, then Google Play Store, then Storage, and then Delete Data. Then try installing the app again. It could work.

If it doesn’t work, the Google Play Store can tell you exactly why. You can click on the small plus sign next to that message for more information. For example, your provider may be blocking the app, your device may be missing the required version of Android, or something similar. You can also view the OS requirements, maturity ratings and more information on the right.

I hope this helps.

Until next time,

Happy computer use!

Editor’s Note: Questions should be directed to PC Doctor, take care of the Athol Public Library, [email protected] or Athol Public Library, 568 Main St., Athol, Mass. 01331, or be delivered to the library.