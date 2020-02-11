Athol Daily News – “Dave & Dale’s Nature Journal” new show on AOTV

Published on: 2/10/2020 10:06:43 PM

‘Nature Journal by Dave & Dale’ is the newest series that can be seen on the screens of viewers in North Quabbin and beyond.

David Small and Dale Monette from the Athol Bird and Nature Club are new ‘stars’. This team of nature researchers has been observing the local fauna since they were students in Mr.’s class. Coyle.

Yes, they remember how the bird feeder was just outside the classroom, and class trips always brought something new to observe and think about. They have continued this interest in the natural world both professionally and personally.

Both Small and Monette had a career with the State Department of Conservation and Recreation at the Quabbin and Ware River watersheds. They have a lot of information to share in their adventure on AOTV as function hosts.

Small is chairman of the Athol Bird and Nature Club and a valuable member of environmental and planning projects in the city of Athol. He is a guest speaker throughout the state and region who shares his love of nature with presentations of birds, dragonflies and a variety of other wildlife.

Monette is an experienced nature photographer. His illustrated local animal books are: “Secret lives of the Quabbin” and “Voyagers, visitors and home.” His lively, fascinating photography is only possible with a lot of patience and knowledge of animal behavior.

With the help of AOTV employees, including Production Manager Shane Brown, their presentations come to life with excellent photos, interesting conversations and information for both the local hobby nature researcher and the serious natural scientist.

You can watch “Dave & Dale’s Nature Journal” on AOTV Channel 1301 (Spectrum) or Video On Demand on aotv13.org by going to Video On Demand. Use the search function to find “Nature Journal by Dave & Dale”. There is a segment in the show to answer your submitted questions. They would like to hear from viewers about questions about wild animals or ideas for future shows.

Contact AOTV at 978-249-4470 or [email protected]