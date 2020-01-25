GILL – In the annual Dick Peller Hot Stove Night on Friday night on the Northfield Mount Hermon School campus, it took only a few minutes for a discussion of the pressing issues of Major League Baseball in 2020.

“Who will be leading the Red Sox?” Shouted the very first question of the night from someone in the crowd at Heffernon Hall at the Rhodes Arts Center.

For the roughly 50 baseball fans who attended the annual event, it was no surprise that much of the discussion was about the scam and theft scandal that has shaped the American pastime in recent weeks.

ESPN’s Buster Olney, a 1982 NMH graduate, returned to his alma mater for a panel discussion on Friday evening. The seasoned reporter failed to answer a few questions from the crowd about the Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox and their currently unwanted problems. Together with the Director of Player Staff at Los Angeles Dodgers and NMH graduate Galen Carr from 1993 and Sarah Langs, reporter and producer of Major League Baseball Advanced Media, Olney led a discussion that dealt with a number of issues related to the sport. The focus was on cheating.

“I was really impressed by how confident the Red Sox are that nothing will come of them,” said Olney, starting from the team’s reaction to the scandal that cost manager Alex Cora his job.

Olney named current Red Sox trainer Ron Roenicke as a very powerful way to be the club’s next skipper. When asked about the prospect that former Sox catcher Jason Varitek could win the show, Olney was less optimistic.

“Part of me would be surprised,” said the ESPN writer about a match between the two sides.

Olney said the effects of the scandal would certainly affect the coming season. He mentioned that Astros players are beginning to notice the backlash they will face when playing away on the road.

“They are completely wiped out by opposing fans,” said Olney, mentioning some recent pitchers who have indicated that they would likely target Batters in retaliation during the games.

Carr, for his part, remained relatively tense in the dilemma. As a Dodgers employee, he found himself in a difficult situation where both teams involved in the scandal had recently defeated his club in the back-to-back World Series. Houston took the 2017 title with a win over Los Angeles and Boston won the 2018 trophy at their own expense.

“Without going into details, it’s disappointing,” Carr said when asked about the situation. “The bump it gives people and organizations trust …”

The conversation eventually moved to more positive aspects of the sport, including the upcoming 2020 campaign.

“It will be such a fascinating year for transactions,” began Olney, referring to the potential trades from players like Mookie Betts, Francisco Lindor and Nolan Arenado. Olney believes it’s only a matter of time before Betts is treated, sometime before July 31 this season.

How for World Series Predictions? Langs agreed with most of the people in the room.

“It is so difficult to choose a team that is not the Yankees,” she said. “A Yankees-Dodgers World Series would be so much fun.”

That would be fine for Carr, who worked his way up at The Red Sox under Theo Epstein before joining the Dodgers in late 2014. He also believes the Yankees are the team to beat in the American League after adding out-of-season ace Gerrit Cole during the season.

“On paper, the Yankees are just about every team since the Yankees teams in the late 1990s,” Olney said.

The night ended with issues such as the future of baseball in Baltimore and the defensive trappers’ depreciation. Olney cast his vote a few years ago when he voted in the Baseball Hall of Fame, where Derek Jeter voted one vote less than unanimously, but believes in transparency. He expects former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling to get a Hall of Fame selection next year.

Former NMH star Oliver Drake, who is currently lining up for the Tampa Bay Rays, was well represented during the discussion on Friday evening. Drake’s father, Jay, jumped on stage and sat next to Olney as the fourth member of the jury. He told stories of Drake’s postseason run last fall.

The Hot Stove Night is named after Dick Peller, a retired NMH math teacher and athletics trainer who started the event in 2004.