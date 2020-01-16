Athol Daily News - Cora rueful, Red Sox start looking for new managers

Published: 1/15/2020 9:17:41 PM

BOSTON – The Boston Red Sox have to find a new manager, and it sounds like they haven’t overcome their old one.

Red Sox owner John Henry praised Alex Cora the day after he showed him the door, saying that the team would just miss “just about everything” on Wednesday about the man who led Boston to the 2018 World Cup title to be torpedoed in a fraud scandal.

“It was a sad day because we all have a lot of respect for Alex,” said chairman Tom Werner, one of several Red Sox representatives who have stayed in touch with the seconded manager since he left. “He admitted that what he did was wrong, but in our opinion that doesn’t diminish the extraordinary talent that he has. And we continue to love Alex very much.”

Cora was a player on Boston’s 2007 World Series winning team that led the club to another title in its first year as a rookie manager. He was ousted on Tuesday, a day after baseball commissioner Rob Manfred identified him as ringleader when he was the bench coach for the 2017 astros.

Major League Baseball is also considering whether Cora installed a similar system in Boston after arriving the following year. No conclusions have been drawn and there is no timetable. The Astros examination lasted two months.

“We ask everyone to keep the verdict until MLB has completed its investigation and determines whether the rules have been violated,” said Henry. “I can tell you that we work with baseball as much as possible.”

The Red Sox insisted that Cora’s departure was a mutual decision because he could not effectively continue the team. Team president Sam Kennedy said he expected Cora to return to baseball.

“While it was difficult for many people personally (and professionally), it was ultimately an easy decision for the Red Sox and for Alex,” said Kennedy. “Alex is an incredibly talented manager and has done great things with us. He expressed remorse. He apologized to us yesterday for the embarrassment it caused. “

The decision remains with the Red Sox, who went 84-78 and last year missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015, with no managers and less than a month before spring training to find one. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, who was hired in October, said he hadn’t had time to make a short list yet.

“The short answer is that we don’t know yet,” said Bloom when asked about the current coaching staff. “Obviously it just happened.”

The search for a replacement is made more difficult by the fact that the Red Sox do not know whether the Commissioner is imposing sanctions. And with just a month before spring training, other teams may be reluctant to approve employee surveys.

The Astros are also looking for a manager, and Carlos Beltrán, manager of New York Mets, was also affected by the fraud of his time in Houston.

“There is no question that it is an unusual time to search for executives,” said Bloom. “Because we are so close to spring training, it is impossible that this will not affect our approach.” But it won’t be the only factor. And we want to make sure that we do justice to this justice. “

Bloom said there would be internal candidates, along with those from outside the organization. Mentioned were Jason Varitek, the former catcher, who is now a specialist assistant, and bank coach Ron Roenicke, who headed the Milwaukee Brewers from 2011 to 2015.

“Jason is a loved one – not just an alum, but a member of our organization,” said Kennedy. “We hope and hope that he continues to play an increasingly important role as he develops the next phase of his baseball career.”