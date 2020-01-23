Athol Daily News - Column: The Super Bowl could finally be fun again

Finally the Super Bowl could be fun again.

No more dark face, Bill Belichick, angry as always under his hoodie. No more sly smiles and false platitudes by Tom Brady.

No talk of Spygate; Don’t be afraid of empty soccer balls.

And no further speculation about what New England owner Robert Kraft is up to.

For the first time in four years, the patriots sit at home when the NFL championship is decided. And really, on the 100th birthday of the NFL, the reason should be enough to celebrate.

They’re already excited about sports books across the country that have hundreds of millions of dollars exchanged for Super Bowl Sunday. You should also look forward to a Super Bowl matchup at Fox Network Center, which is really great this year.

Choose a winner if you can. But sports fans across America – with the exception of a small portion of the northeast – are winners before the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers even come to Miami.

“I know that a lot of people are happy not to see the patriots in the game,” said Jay Kornegay, who runs the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. “Patriot fatigue will certainly not be a factor this year.”

If the fans are fed up with the patriots, there are good reasons.

They have been half of the Super Bowl for nine of the past 18 years. They have won six of them and make the patriots a modern dynasty that can compete with or surpass some of the greatest races in sports.

They are the New York Yankees of a different era, except, of course, that the Yankees didn’t cheat.

However, like all dynasties, it seems ready to be shut down. Brady is getting old, as is Belichick’s bullying, and the sense of urgency when it comes to the big prize has long since vanished.

There is even a possibility that Brady will end up somewhere else in a different uniform next year (maybe in Las Vegas?), Which will be lured in free hand by a team desperately striving for star power. Even at the age of 42, he may still have a Super Bowl in that magical right arm.

And that’s fine. We have certainly seen enough of the godparents.

It’s enough for Brady to add an ever-changing cast to the game just to find a way to win it himself. Enough that Belichick dismissed even the most basic questions he was asked to give away his first-born child.

Enough power to pretend the patriots are not cheating and even write his defense on an airplane napkin as he heads for another Super Bowl.

Of course, they cheated what affects this dynasty like no other. Spygate itself could have sunk any other team, but the patriots simply fought it off and won the games.

And they won, on the biggest stages and in the biggest moments. The patriots were so good for so long that they would probably have won a handful of Super Bowls even if they hadn’t spied on opponents or deflated the soccer balls.

They gave us the biggest comeback in a Super Bowl against the falcons. We recovered from a 25-point deficit by the middle of the third quarter of 2017 to win in the overtime. They also gave us one of the ugliest Super Bowl victories ever against the Los Angeles Rams last year.

Greatness indeed. But not much size was celebrated outside of New England.

Last year’s game was the lowest-rated Super Bowl in eleven years and fell below 100 million viewers for the first time in ten years. It’s still the biggest audience of the year for a network, but four years earlier, 16 million Patriots viewers defeated Seattle.

The fatigue of the patriots was also felt in the Nevada sports books. A year after the players set a record $ 158.6 million in bets, they had only earned $ 146 million last year.

Expect TV numbers to exceed 100 million again. In Nevada and in the 13 other states where legal sports betting is now possible, a new sports betting record is almost a matter of course.

Hopefully the chiefs and 49ers deliver. Brady and the Patriots usually did, even though they had lost the fun of the game.

It’s off to Miami and a game with seemingly unlimited storylines for enthusiastic fans.

Fortunately, the patriots are not involved.