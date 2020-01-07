Athol Daily News - Collector’s Choice: US Mint starts 2020

Loading...

Released: Jan 6, 2020 Aug 22, 2020

The US Mint launched its 2020 coin program with a series of articles that were published between January 3rd and 9th. To order coins, visit the website at www.usmint.gov or call 1-800-USA-MINT.

The mint debuted three on January 3. The 2020 Birth Year Set and the 2020 Birthday Set contain sample coins from the San Francisco Mint of the Cent to half a dollar in different packaging. The Congratulations Set consists of an American Eagle silver ounce coin, which was inserted in the West Point Mint in 2020.

As of January 7th, the New Jersey Innovation dollar coin will be sold in a roadworthy version. Two days later, the proof version of the Silver Eagle 2020 coin from American Eagle will be offered for sale.

The U.S. Postal Service will issue its first 2020 postage stamp on January 11, with a first-class postage marking the Chinese New Year of the Rat forever. This will be released in 20s, with the official city on the first day being Monterey Park in the State of California.

The U.S. Mint announced that it would cut many commemorative and 2019 coin issues from sales at the end of the day on December 27. This writer was surprised when he called her early afternoon that day to inquire about an American Legion order and was informed that it was “unavailable”.

This coin was nowhere near the size of the circulation, so it should be available. This is worse than the special silver eagle coin that came on the market a few weeks ago, with a limited edition of 30,000 copies that sold out within minutes. The small edition of this issue would expect a quick sellout, but pulling something at least a day earlier was stupid.