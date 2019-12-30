Athol Daily News – Collector's Choice: Stars Wars, a popular theme for British P.O. stamps

Loading...

Posted: 12/29/2019 10:00:52 PM

Modified: 12/29/2019 10:39:39 PM

Since the 2019 programs of the U.S. Mint and the U.S. Postal Service are both completed for the year, it may be useful to cover a recent issue of the British Post Office on an American topic.

In late November, the Royal Mail issued a third series of stamps noting characters from the long series of Star Wars films. The last issue consisted of 16 stamps, including photos of characters played by American actors Natalie Portman, Billy Dee Williams and Keri Russell.

The noted British actors portrayed as their Star Wars characters include Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee. Groups of earlier British Star Wars stamps were issued in 2015 and 2017. The US agent for Royal Mail stamps is Interpost, from Hewlett. NEW YORK.

There are no stamp or coin exhibitions nearby this weekend.

In the United States, the Postal Service has released a list of stamps that will be withdrawn from sale on December 31. They include the following numbers, all components of 20 stamps unless otherwise specified: Special Olympics, Jaime Escalante, Star Trek, Art of Magic, Kwanzaa 2016, National Parks component of 16, Service Cross Medals component of 12, and Flag component american from 18, 2017,

Also love blossoms, Classics Forever part of six, 2016 World Stamp Show part of 24, Elvis Presley part of 16, Medal of Honor Vietnam War part of 24, Gifts of Friendship part of 12, Nativity double – flap face, Frozen Treats, patriotic 10000 spiral coil, 100 penguin coil, Art Deco bird coils and spectrum eagle coil.

These stamps can be ordered from the philatelic sales agency; visit www.usps.com to access their catalog.