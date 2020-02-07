Published: 2/2/2020 10:03:46 PM

Modified: 2/6/2020 10:03:35 PM

The US currency has released a new item this week and will offer a new item next week. Call 1-800-USA-MINT to order coins from them or visit their website at www.usmint.gov.

The five ounce silver version of the American Samoa National Park coin had a release date of February 6. It is sold with a substantial premium compared to the precious metal value.

On February 11, the currency begins to take orders for the reverse version of the Georgia Innovation dollar. This will also be sold at a substantial premium compared to the nominal value.

A coin show is held at the Elks Lodge on Route 12 in Auburn on 9 February from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is free parking on the street and access.

The US postal service will issue a first-rate rate forever in February 14 February with the theme “Let’s celebrate.” This is sold in glass panes of twenty self-adhesive fabrics, with Mesa, Ariz as the official first day city.

Local author Carla Charter had a front page column in the January 27 issue of Athol Daily News about Lysander Spooner and his private post in the 1840s. This writer wrote a three-part story about Spooner in the older version of this column, “Stamping Around”, late seventies. The articles are published on a prominent website about Spooner.

A few points are noted here. Spooner was actually born in Petersham. When he was a small child, his family moved to a farm that still stands (with a marker in front) on Petersham Road, so he grew up in Athol.

The federal postal service did not issue stamps until 1847, but some local postal administrators and private postal services, such as Spooner’s American Letter Mail Co., issued their own stamps mid-1840 for prepayment for postal letters. Due to the efforts of Spooner and others, the federal postal service lowered the basic letter rate from five to three cents in 1851.

Spooner is also known for his extensive writings against slavery, the right of juries to nullify unjust laws, and against intrusive actions and policies of the government. The public library of Athol has a collection of his collected works for anyone who wants to consult them.